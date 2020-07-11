Jurgen Klopp 'frustrated' with Liverpool after Burnley draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his frustration with winning just a point against Burnley in their Premier League game on Saturday.

The German praised Burnley for their performance, saying: "It was a really good game but we left the door open for Burnley and we should have closed it, We should have scored two, three or four goals at least. The referee let lots of challenges go so it was clear that if the ball comes into the box it was dangerous. They did what they are good at and I respect that."

He singled out England goalkeeper Nick Pope for his performance to keep the away side in the tie under sustained pressure.

"Of course it is frustrating, we should have scored much earlier. We warmed Nick Pope up and at the end he was properly really warm, he made some sensational saves.

"It's our fault because we should have closed the game but we didn't do. Burnley is a team who stay in the game and they have two top strikers who constantly go for each ball. It's an intense period and at the end we were pushing up and they are always dangerous. That's why you have to take your chances.

"But we stand here with only one point and that is not exactly what we wanted."

Pope and Rodriguez end Liverpool’s long winning run at Anfield

"For moments it was Liverpool against Pope, he did really well, but we should have scored. We did everything right and he made saves but we should have scored more, that's on us.

"We didn't close the game and they took their moment. It feels like we lost a game, we have to look after the game better. We were angry with the referee but we have to criticise ourselves first for not finishing the game.

"The team do it right 99% of the time but I will never stop criticising them."

Andy Robertson praised the day's opponents but was disappointed with his own side's goalscoring efforts.

"Credit to Burnley but we needed to be much better than that. We dominated the first half and created a lot and they didn't really have any chances. We know with a team like Burnley, they grow with confidence when it's only 1-0.

"We have to be more clinical in front of goal. Burnley are in the position they are because they grind out the results. Fantastic squad, fantastic manager, so credit to them, but we know we can do better.

"Mo [Salah] had a shot in the 92nd minute that 9 times out of 10 he scores, so we were still creating chances. We can assure you were are working 100% in training, in games. We were good enough to win the game today but didn't take our chances."

While Burnley's goalscorer was proud of his team's performance to secure a point against the champions.

Speaking to the BBC after the match, he said: "You have to work for the team and play on scraps at times but we have the quality to take the chances. The main thing is sticking together and moving forward.

"It's an amazing place to come and to come against the best is something you look forward to. To get a point is really good."

