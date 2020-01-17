Liverpool welcome bitter rivals United to Anfield on Sunday looking to maintain their march to a first Premier League crown with yet another victory, at the least looking to retain their 14 point lead at the top of the table.

However, despite United's struggles on occasion this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side five points off the top four in fifth, games against traditional "Big Six" opponents have brought the best out of United, who have tasted victory at Manchester City, as well as beating Tottenham and Chelsea so far.

Those victories have often come about from catching teams on the counter attack, with dominating possession not a priority - something Klopp has been taken back by.

"It's strange when you play against a high, high quality team as United still are, and they play the way they play," said Klopp. "It makes life really difficult. We had it with Tottenham. That's not normal, how can you expect that? On the other side the counter attacks are of the highest level in the world.

"I don't say they only counter attack but it's a main thing they do. People may want to see that as criticism, it's not, but it's just a description of the situation that makes life for us more difficult."

Klopp has been handed a boost ahead of Sunday's encounter with Fabinho and Joel Matip back from injury and in contention for a place in the matchday squad.

"They are getting closer and closer," said Klopp. "Dejan, I think, will train 100 per cent from Monday on."