Football
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp praises 'world-class' Alisson after Everton draw

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (C) bumps fists with Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
7 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his "world class" goalkeeper Alisson after the Brazilian produced a superb late save in the 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday

With 10 minutes left Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's clever flick from a low Gylfi Sigurdsson cross was pushed out by Alisson and Tom Davies' follow-up shot hit the post.

  • 'We didn't have the rhythm' - Jurgen Klopp disappointed with Liverpool attack
  • Liverpool edge closer to title despite Everton draw
Transfers

Liverpool £32m short of Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly asking price – Paper Round

13 HOURS AGO

"That's what a world-class goalkeeper is, nothing to do for 90 minutes pretty much and then in one second you have to be there and he was there," Klopp told reporters. "It obviously saved us a point -- it wasn't the first one.

"... Outstanding. A difficult goalkeeper game."

Liverpool need five more points to be sure of their first title of the Premier League era. They face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Klopp said defender Andy Robertson, who was left out of the squad against Everton due to a minor knock, would be involved. Liverpool will also assess James Milner and Joel Matip after the pair sustained injuries against Everton.

Liverpool won’t care if title procession is drawn out

Paul Hassall insists that all that matters to Liverpool is winning the Premier League title – even if it takes a little longer than anticipated.

Read the full feature here

Jordan Henderson (L) and Jurgen Klopp

Image credit: Getty Images

Klopp - We didn't have the rhythm

"We didn't have enough chances. Most of the time we were dominant but they had the biggest chance," said Klopp, whose side survived a late scare when Tom Davies hit the post in the 80th minute.

"I liked a lot of things about our game but we didn't have those moments in attack, we didn't have the rhythm.

"Everton defended really well and we were not smart enough to use the space. That is normal when you start to play again. It was a real fight. Both teams showed they understand it is a derby. Intense, physical, all players were all in.

"The point is one we deserve. When I think of all the derbies here, they looked pretty similar. Everton were well organised so we had to run a lot but we looked fit and ready."

Premier League

Liverpool edge closer to title despite Everton draw

14 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp questions UK government’s coronavirus response: ‘I didn’t vote for this’

YESTERDAY AT 07:44
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpool
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Five Red Star players test positive for coronavirus

5 MINUTES AGO
Football

The key strengths of Liverpool's title winners elect

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Japan withdrawing 2023 Women's World Cup bid: Kyodo

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola not sure when Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Piotr Johansson scores from 50 yards in Norwegian league

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Chris Wilder 'sick and tired' of talk about Europe after Sheffield United lose to Newcastle

00:00:28
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

13 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

YESTERDAY AT 11:02
Play Icon
Formula 1

Lowe has sympathy for Mercedes' struggles

17/09/2017 AT 08:52
Formula 1

McLaren would let Alonso race at Le Mans

16/09/2017 AT 12:42
Formula 1

Force India to stick with 'Stegosaurus' fin

16/09/2017 AT 09:22
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Champions League

Pochettino: Dortmund victory more than three points

13/09/2017 AT 20:20
Formula 1

Kubica passes FIA cockpit extraction test

01/08/2017 AT 10:54
World Championships

Injured Rudisha out of World Championships

31/07/2017 AT 15:49
View more

What's On

Previous articleLiverpool won’t care if title procession is drawn out
Next articleThe Warm-Up: Arsenal gonna Arsenal