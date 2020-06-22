Jurgen Klopp praises 'world-class' Alisson after Everton draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed his "world class" goalkeeper Alisson after the Brazilian produced a superb late save in the 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday

With 10 minutes left Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's clever flick from a low Gylfi Sigurdsson cross was pushed out by Alisson and Tom Davies' follow-up shot hit the post.

"That's what a world-class goalkeeper is, nothing to do for 90 minutes pretty much and then in one second you have to be there and he was there," Klopp told reporters. "It obviously saved us a point -- it wasn't the first one.

"... Outstanding. A difficult goalkeeper game."

Liverpool need five more points to be sure of their first title of the Premier League era. They face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Klopp said defender Andy Robertson, who was left out of the squad against Everton due to a minor knock, would be involved. Liverpool will also assess James Milner and Joel Matip after the pair sustained injuries against Everton.

Klopp - We didn't have the rhythm

"We didn't have enough chances. Most of the time we were dominant but they had the biggest chance," said Klopp, whose side survived a late scare when Tom Davies hit the post in the 80th minute.

"I liked a lot of things about our game but we didn't have those moments in attack, we didn't have the rhythm.

"Everton defended really well and we were not smart enough to use the space. That is normal when you start to play again. It was a real fight. Both teams showed they understand it is a derby. Intense, physical, all players were all in.

"The point is one we deserve. When I think of all the derbies here, they looked pretty similar. Everton were well organised so we had to run a lot but we looked fit and ready."

