Football
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp questions UK government’s coronavirus response: ‘I didn’t vote for this’

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago
@MichaelHincks

Jurgen Klopp has claimed aliens would believe England and Germany are from two different planets regarding both nations’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool return to action in the Premier League on Sunday at Merseyside rivals Everton, and are on the brink of securing their first league title in 30 years.

  • Jurgen Klopp welcomes asterisk next to title win to mark 'most difficult season'
  • Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'
Premier League

Richarlison: Van Dijk is not one of the world's best defenders

YESTERDAY AT 15:40

However, Klopp has said that during the three-month postponement his main concern was the amount of people dying from the virus - not thoughts of winning the title.

“I am a sportsperson and I don’t want to say what I really think about the situation because it would open a Pandora’s box,” the Liverpool manager said.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Image credit: Getty Images

“I was not worried for one second the government could cost us the title because I was worried, and I am still worried, about the numbers who were dying.”

As of Sunday, June 21, there have been 42,589 deaths from coronavirus in the UK compared to 8,961 in Klopp’s native Germany, and the Liverpool boss queried particularly the UK government’s response in England.

“I didn’t vote for this government, that’s my excuse,” he said.

The government was the choice of other people, but the problem I had was that I was getting the news from Germany as well as from England. I have no idea of the pandemic situation in Italy or France, but I do know exactly how it is in England and Germany and an alien looking at it from outside would think we came from two different planets.

“I don’t know why we waited until 15 June to start wearing face masks in closed areas, when all the other countries were doing it five or six weeks ago. You can argue about whether it makes sense to wear them but all the countries who started doing it earlier have smaller casualty numbers than England. That’s the truth.

Play Icon
WATCH

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

00:00:54

“If you don’t wear a face mask you aren’t allowed into a shop in Germany. With a face mask you can go into a shop or a restaurant, even to a hairdresser. When I go to a petrol station in England I am the only one with a face mask and gloves. I feel like an alien, but I won’t stop until someone tells me it’s over.

“I know my family in Germany is living the kind of normal life that we cannot imagine here. You can still have a wonderful night in a restaurant, just wear a face mask to go in and out. It doesn’t sound so difficult to me. It is not perfect in Germany, people have died and people have been ill, but in terms of living your life it is completely different.

“Being here, there were moments when the subject of null-and-voiding the league came up and I just thought: ‘Wow.’ That would have been really hard for me to take. I always thought we had to finish the season and I’m happy we now have the chance. I love the fact we have to play for it so let’s go.

“It’s going to be pretty intense for a while, but we’ll take it like it is and try our best. Our first game is a tough one, it always would be anywhere in this city. Everton are a good team with an excellent manager and we need to be ready for them.”

Premier League

Everton need a 'perfect game' to beat Liverpool, says Ancelotti

YESTERDAY AT 15:15
Premier League

Klopp feared for Liverpool title during lockdown

YESTERDAY AT 13:48
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpool
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Cavani, Meunier reject short-term contract extensions, says report

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Mikel Arteta rejects Neal Maupay’s ‘humility’ jibe aimed at Matteo Guendouzi

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Atletico go third in La Liga with nervy win over Valladolid

12 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Watford set for £10m Luis Suarez auction - Paper Round

12 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

'It's all our fault' - Mikel Arteta after Arsenal lose at Brighton

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

00:00:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Fantastic to have Pogba back' - Solskjaer

00:00:48
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

YESTERDAY AT 16:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:29
Play Icon
Formula 1

Force India reveals bold winglet addition

14/09/2017 AT 08:22
WRC

Lappi secures Toyota seat for rest of year

14/06/2017 AT 10:20
Premier League

Liverpool 2017-18 fixtures: City and Arsenal make up tough start for Reds

14/06/2017 AT 08:24
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

19/06/2020 AT 08:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Formula 1

Title rivals matched for Baku tyre choices

13/06/2017 AT 10:49
Formula 1

Hamilton: Vettel battle tougher than Rosberg

28/03/2017 AT 15:40
Football

South Korea results from 2002 World Cup now under scrutiny

29/05/2015 AT 11:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleWest Ham, Bournemouth off to worst possible restart as relegation reality kicks in
Next articleMikel Arteta rejects Neal Maupay’s ‘humility’ jibe aimed at Matteo Guendouzi