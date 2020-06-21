Jurgen Klopp questions UK government’s coronavirus response: ‘I didn’t vote for this’

Jurgen Klopp has claimed aliens would believe England and Germany are from two different planets regarding both nations’ response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool return to action in the Premier League on Sunday at Merseyside rivals Everton, and are on the brink of securing their first league title in 30 years.

However, Klopp has said that during the three-month postponement his main concern was the amount of people dying from the virus - not thoughts of winning the title.

“I am a sportsperson and I don’t want to say what I really think about the situation because it would open a Pandora’s box,” the Liverpool manager said.

“I was not worried for one second the government could cost us the title because I was worried, and I am still worried, about the numbers who were dying.”

As of Sunday, June 21, there have been 42,589 deaths from coronavirus in the UK compared to 8,961 in Klopp’s native Germany, and the Liverpool boss queried particularly the UK government’s response in England.

“I didn’t vote for this government, that’s my excuse,” he said.

The government was the choice of other people, but the problem I had was that I was getting the news from Germany as well as from England. I have no idea of the pandemic situation in Italy or France, but I do know exactly how it is in England and Germany and an alien looking at it from outside would think we came from two different planets.

“I don’t know why we waited until 15 June to start wearing face masks in closed areas, when all the other countries were doing it five or six weeks ago. You can argue about whether it makes sense to wear them but all the countries who started doing it earlier have smaller casualty numbers than England. That’s the truth.

“If you don’t wear a face mask you aren’t allowed into a shop in Germany. With a face mask you can go into a shop or a restaurant, even to a hairdresser. When I go to a petrol station in England I am the only one with a face mask and gloves. I feel like an alien, but I won’t stop until someone tells me it’s over.

“I know my family in Germany is living the kind of normal life that we cannot imagine here. You can still have a wonderful night in a restaurant, just wear a face mask to go in and out. It doesn’t sound so difficult to me. It is not perfect in Germany, people have died and people have been ill, but in terms of living your life it is completely different.

“Being here, there were moments when the subject of null-and-voiding the league came up and I just thought: ‘Wow.’ That would have been really hard for me to take. I always thought we had to finish the season and I’m happy we now have the chance. I love the fact we have to play for it so let’s go.

“It’s going to be pretty intense for a while, but we’ll take it like it is and try our best. Our first game is a tough one, it always would be anywhere in this city. Everton are a good team with an excellent manager and we need to be ready for them.”

