Jurgen Klopp thinks Liverpool face four-way Premier League title race next season

Jurgen Klopp does not believe the 2020-21 season will see a two-horse race for the Premier League title.

Liverpool’s first match as champions is against second-placed Manchester City on Thursday night, and there is currently a 23-point gap between the sides.

Klopp expects City to challenge his Liverpool side once more next season, but also thinks Chelsea and Manchester United could make it a four-way battle.

“Whatever people say, it will not be important for next season because for sure we both have to be ready,” he said.

“We see United coming up. People thought they had no chance but we see with one or two players how good they are and how good they can be, and for sure they will not be worse next season, and now there is Chelsea as well.

“It will not be about City and us. For the last two years pretty much the top of the table was City and us, and City for four or five years before that.”

Klopp stressed City will not be weakened next season with David Silva departing, adding Pep Guardiola’s side have the “tools” to return stronger.

“David Silva has never played in my team but I have loved him since he started playing football,” he said. “But if he can be replaced they have the perfect players in Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan can go in that role as well.

“They don’t lose players, they replace players. A lot of world-class players are still there and they will not stop.

“I am very, very positive about my team but I cannot deny they are really good. That was always the case, and I cannot see the end of anything for Manchester City...

“They have all the tools to be there consistently. If we have them we have to show them. I’m not interested in saying it now. I’m interested in showing it next year. It’s difficult, and it will not get easier.”

