Jurgen Klopp: We found a way to write our own story

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that his charges have found a way to write their names into the history books by ending the club's long wait for the Premier League title.

Liverpool last were crowned champions in 1990, before the Premier League era started, and a total of seven managers have come and gone since Kenny Dalglish last led the club to the success Klopp has replicated this term.

The German has hailed his players' unity and contributions over the course of the season after finally ending that drought and overseeing the team's growth since taking the reins five years ago.

"It’s a mix of the club’s history, we have found a good way to write our own story and that has given us a lot of power.

"The atmosphere in and round the club, the intensity of how everyone lives and breathes football in this club, and then we had a really good hand in keeping the players we kept and the ones we brought in.

"It’s a wonderful mix, they are all winners without having won in the past. They are here and we can start winning together. It is incredibly difficult in these competitions but it’s only possible with consistency, and that is what drives us.

"We knew two years ago having played a good season but finishing fourth that we lacked consistency. You have to work on that, you have to create that and convince people and that is what we did."

Liverpool have dropped points in just three games this season and lost just one match en route to sealing the title in record time.

