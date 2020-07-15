Jurgen Klopp: We were just brilliant but two moments killed the game for us

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp reacts on the sidelines during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London on July 15, 2020.

Jurgen Klopp lamented the lapses in concentration that cost his side the opportunity to claim a record points haul in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson made uncharacteristic errors that allowed Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson to score after Sadio Mane had given Liverpool the lead.

The 2-1 defeat leaves Liverpool on 93 points with two games remaining, meaning the Merseyside club will be unable to breach the 100-point mark set by Manchester City in 2017-18 season.

However, Klopp felt his side played well, those two errors aside.

"A massive lack of concentration - twice - we took a break after taking the lead," said Klopp.

However, especially in the first half before our goal, we were just brilliant: we had 24 shots to 3, and that's incredible but these two moments killed the game.

"Arsenal had no real chances, another shot in the last second, but you can't win football games when you concede goals like this.

"We lost concentration, but it's the Premier League and you cannot do that. Virgil van Dijk lost the ball, but I didn't see a lot of offers. Nobody wanted the ball. It makes no sense

"We have to learn from that 100%, and we will. It's good on one side because we have to learn from it.”

Arsenal remain ninth while Liverpool will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy when the welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Wednesday.

