Football
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp welcomes asterisk next to title win to mark 'most difficult season'

Jürgen Klopp (FC Liverpool)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes winning the Premier League this season would be a remarkable achievement in "this most difficult year".

Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

Before lockdown, Liverpool were 25 points clear and just six points away from guaranteeing their first league title in 30 years when play was stopped in March. Liverpool face Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday evening.

And although Klopp feels the all-but inevitable title will come with an asterisk once it is wrapped up, the German welcomes it.

"Usually I do not pay too much attention to what everyone is saying around us," he told UK newspapers.

"Now I have had a lot of time to read and I heard a lot and saw a lot. When that came up I had to google the word asterisk. I only knew the word from the comic [Asterix] before.

"This is the most difficult year and season to become champions. It is an interrupted season like has never happened before.

"Whoever will be champions at the end it will be historical because it is a year that we will never forget because hopefully it is the only year we ever have like this as human beings and a society because I hope we find solutions for this kind of thing in the future.

It is historic now more than ever. Give us an asterisk. Yes, do it. Because it is the most difficult season ever and the only difference is there is quite a points gap between us and other teams.
Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

Premier League

'Fantastic to have Pogba back' - Solskjaer

Premier League

Related Topics
FootballPremier League
What's On

