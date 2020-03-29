Karren Brady expects training to resume in mid-April, wants season to be completed

Brady had been heavily criticised after claiming in a previous column that the season should be null and void.

However, she has changed tack, stating that she expects training at clubs across the land to resume on April 13, adding that games could run into July if necessary.

“When we – all the Premier League clubs - last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible. And that games will run into July, if required, to get the campaign finished.

“This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver.

“Players are currently not in training and housebound to comply with social distancing rules currently in place until April 13, when we expect training to restart.”

The 50-year-old added that eight West Ham players were in isolation.

“Following further Government guidelines, we have eight West Ham players in isolation,' she added.

“Although I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well.”