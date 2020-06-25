Kenny Dalglish: 'Fantastic' Jurgen Klopp will give Liverpool 'more happy years'

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has hailed current manager Jurgen Klopp and believes he will give the club 'more happy years'.

Interviewed by BT Sport immediately after Chelsea beat Manchester City, giving the Reds their first Premier League title for 30 years, 'King Kenny' was full of joy.

Dalglish raved about the impact Klopp has made and urged him to stay as long as possible to continue bringing the happy times to the club.

"I think you’d have been arrested and sectioned [if you had said it would have been 30 years until the next league title at the time],” Dalglish told BT Sport.

"The last two years, since Jurgen came in, have been very positive all the way through, he’s been fantastic.

"He epitomises everything Liverpool stands for. He appreciates and respects everybody that works at the club.

"It’s not just a one-off either. Last year they came within a point of it. This year they’ve only lost one and drawn two.

"They won the Champions League last year too. Onwards and upwards. We’ve got a lot more happy days as long as Jurgen is there."

Liverpool’s 4-0 triumph over Crystal Palace last night meant only a City victory could prolong their 30-year wait for the title, but goals from Christian Pulisic and Willian meant City’s title defence officially came to an end at Stamford Bridge.

