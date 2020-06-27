Kevin De Bruyne targets 'unbelievable season' with Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted that his Manchester City side can still have an "unbelievable season" despite losing their Premier League title to Liverpool.

After winning the title for the past two seasons, Pep Guardiola's side have been way off the pace this term, with a 2-1 loss to Chelsea in midweek confirming Liverpool's status as champions.

Premier League Five major Premier League stars who could move this summer 15/06/2020 AT 17:37

However, City are still in the Champions League, which will resume in August, and the FA Cup, where they meet Newcastle on Sunday.

"I think in comparison with a lot of other teams we are doing all right," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Play Icon WATCH Matteo Guendouzi chased by European giants ahead of Arsenal departure - Euro Papers 00:01:29

"We are still second, so that means after Liverpool we are the second best team, and I think we have still got big chances in the FA Cup and Champions League.

"Imagine if we come out after winning these cups, it will be an unbelievable season. We have got a lot to play for and look forward to it. There is no time for us to get down.

"You are always disappointed when you don't win, but I think we are honest enough to say Liverpool were better this year.

When you walk through a storm: why this really does mean more for Liverpool

"I think we worked really hard, we played really well, but we weren't good enough and that's no problem for us to admit.

"If everything goes to plan for us then I think we still have 13 or 14 games (left), so we still have a lot to play for and a lot of objectives."

Transfers Lampard plans seven-player Chelsea clearout - Paper Round 06/06/2020 AT 07:34