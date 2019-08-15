Kick It Out: Abraham abuse 'predictable but disgusting'

After nine spot kicks were scored in the shoot-out, Abraham stepped up but saw his effort saved by the legs of Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

In the wake of the game, some fans targeted him racially on social media and Kick It Out has repeated its calls for Twitter and other companies to act more quickly.

"Last night we received reports of racist abuse directed at Tammy Abraham on social media after Chelsea's UEFA Super Cup match," a statement from Kick It Out read.

"Such abuse is now increasingly predictable, but no less disgusting.

"We send our support to Tammy and reiterate our calls for Twitter and other social media companies to clamp down on this level of abuse.

"This is a call to action - we want to know what they are going to do to tackle this insidious problem."

Chelsea return to Premier League action with a home meeting against Leicester City on Sunday.