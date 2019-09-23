Kick It Out call for action over Bernardo Silva tweet

The Portuguese star posted a Tweet at 12:44 BST comparing team-mate Benjamin Mendy to the character on the packets of Spanish sweets Conguitos.

It was hastily deleted, with Silva saying afterwards "Can't even joke with a friend these days".

The FA has since confirmed that it is investigating the former Monaco man's actions and Kick It Out are calling for action.

"We are extremely disappointed to see the tweet posted by Bernardo Silva," the organisation said.

"Racist stereotypes are never acceptable as 'banter', and we're shocked that someone who is a role model to millions has failed to understand the discriminatory nature of his post.

"The FA have been notified and we believe that retrospective action should be taken, including mandatory education - which is vital to challenge offensive behaviour such as this."