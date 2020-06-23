Football
Premier League

Joshua King injury not serious, in contention for Wolves clash, says Eddie Howe

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Joshua King

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Bournemouth striker Joshua King's ankle injury is not as bad as initially feared and he could be fit to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Wednesday, according to manager Eddie Howe.

King, 28, hobbled off after a heavy tackle by English defender Gary Cahill during their 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday and underwent scans which revealed only a minor sprain.

"We feared at the start when he went down with the ankle, I'll be honest, that potentially his season could be over. He signalled straight away that he would have to come off," Howe told reporters on Tuesday ahead of their trip to Wolves.

Premier League

Man United's Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea amid criticism

2 HOURS AGO

"It looked a nasty injury but the scans showed it was a very minor sprain to one of his ligaments, so we will make a late call on King to see whether he is available for the match."

Cahill escaped without a card and Howe said that there was little wrong with the former Chelsea defender's tackle.

"To be honest, as a former defender I thought, 'he's got the ball first'. I wouldn't be wanting a red card if that was one of my players," he added.

Bournemouth are 18th in the standings and winless in their last five Premier League games, but Howe believes his side are capable of turning their fortunes around and securing their survival.

"We have to look at the longer-term picture. We are in a very difficult position, we are fighting to stay in the league but one win changes everything," the 42-year-old said.

"It changes perceptions, our position, it changes the whole outlook with everyone connected to this football club."

Play Icon
WATCH

Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers

00:01:11

Premier League

Grealish needs more protection says Villa boss Smith

10 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Chelsea come from behind to beat Aston Villa and strengthen top-four place

YESTERDAY AT 16:10
Related Topics
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaWolverhampton Wanderers
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Bruce not interested in Newcastle takeover talks, targets top-10 finish

6 MINUTES AGO
Football

Uganda captain Onyango seeks clarity from President Museveni over $1 million pledge

25 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Man United's Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea amid criticism

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Europe's leading clubs face 20-25% drop in enterprise values-study

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers

00:01:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero injury 'doesn't look good'

00:00:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Unacceptable' - Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche condemn 'White Lives Matter' plane

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

00:00:39
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

YESTERDAY AT 20:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

21/06/2020 AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
View more

What's On

Previous articleMan United's Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De Gea amid criticism
Next articleUganda captain Onyango seeks clarity from President Museveni over $1 million pledge