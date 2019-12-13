Klopp extension, Milner too, Minamino on the way - Is Liverpool's week about to get better?

It has been some week for Liverpool - and now the Premier League leaders can strike the first blow on Saturday too.

Fears Liverpool would not make it out of the Champions League group stages were cast away with a spirited 2-0 win at RB Salzburg on Tuesday.

The defending European champions are through as Group E winners, and while they will discover their last-16 opponents on Monday, news emerged on Thursday that they have been eyeing one opponent for some time.

A player, that should be, with Liverpool closing in on a January move for Salzburg winger Minamino.

The Japan international has a measly release clause of £7.25m, and looks set to bolster Klopp’s midfield options when 2019 makes way for 2020.

Salzburg's Japanese midfielder Takumi Minamino (c) and Liverpool's Scotland's defender Andrew Robertson (l) vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC on December 10, 2019Getty Images

Then came news of Klopp’s contract extension. The German committed his future at Anfield until 2024 on the same day former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard extended his Rangers stay to the same year.

Coincidence? Perhaps, but news of Klopp’s contract extension was a timely boost for the red half of Merseyside.

But the positive news did not end there, with the versatile James Milner also signing an extension until 2022.

“Obviously the gaffer waited to sign his dependent on whether I signed mine, so that makes me a feel bit more important!” joked Milner, speaking to liverpoolfc.com.

“Liverpool is an unbelievable place to be and we’re a very, very good football team and hopefully we can keep improving,” he added.

And after an impressive week on and off the pitch, Liverpool can strike first on the weekend when hosting Watford in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Victory would see Liverpool extend their lead at the top to 11 points over Leicester, who host Norwich at 3pm on Saturday,

Three points would also take Liverpool a staggering 17 points above third-placed Manchester City, with the defending champions heading to Arsenal on Sunday.

There are no guarantees in the Premier League, but Liverpool will be heavy favourites to dispatch Watford, while City will know they are coming up against an Arsenal side desperate to climb back up the table.

And while it could therefore be another weekend where Leicester silently go about their business, for Liverpool it could be the perfect end to a decent footballing week should they see off Watford and City slip up.

All that, of course, before the simultaneous League Cup / Club World Cup madness next week. It’s a wild ride for Liverpool fans at the moment, but they must be loving every minute of it.