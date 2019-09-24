Klopp signs up to Juan Mata's Common Goal initiative

As part of the scheme, Klopp will donate 1% of his salary to charity, which also boasts winner of The Best's women's player award, Megan Rapinoe.

"I'm really proud and happy that I can announce that from today on I am a member of the Common Goal family," said Klopp.

"A few people obviously know [about] it - if not, Google it. It's a great thing."

Klopp beat Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Spurs' Mauricio Pochettino to the award, having finished second to the Spaniard's side in the Premier League but beaten the Argentine's in the Champions League.

"Mauricio - we won that game. That's why I'm here, not you.

"That's how football is, but we all know what an incredible job you did, what an incredible job Pep did, what so many coaches out there did.

"I have to say thank you to my outstanding club Liverpool FC, to the owners, I have to say they gave me an incredible team, and I have to thank my team, because as a coach you only can be as good as your team is.

"I'm really proud of being the manager of such an incredible bunch of players."