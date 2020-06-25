Kop Idols! Papers react to Liverpool’s title triumph

'Kop Kings', 'The Wait is Over', 'On Klopp of the World' - the British media reacts to Liverpool's first-ever Premier League title win. It's Friday's Paper Round...

Express Sport: Kop Idols

Express Sport: Kop Idols Image credit: Eurosport

Premier League Jurgen Klopp: We found a way to write our own story AN HOUR AGO

Metro: Kop Kings

Metro: Kop Kings Image credit: Eurosport

Mirror: Champions

Mirror: Champions Image credit: Eurosport

Star: On Klopp of the World!

Star: On Klopp of the World! Image credit: Eurosport

Times: The Wait is Over

Times: The Wait is Over Image credit: Eurosport

What Klopp told Liverpool players a year ago

The Independent's Melissa Reddy praises the "determination and resilience" of Liverpool players and staff as she reflects on the Premier League heartbreak that the Reds suffered last season. The Merseyside outfit finished as runners-up to Manchester City in 2018-19, despite winning a club-record 97 points. However, on the final day of last season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told his squad they "will be winners". One year later, Klopp's side have been crowned Premier League champions. He was right.

Paper Round's view: It's a touching story. Last year must've been tough to take for a lot of the Liverpool squad. Yes - they won the Champions League, but everybody knew that the Premier League title was such a big deal on Merseyside as the club hadn't been champions since 1990. Klopp's squad bounced back from their 2018 Champions League defeat to win Europe's elite competition in 2019 and now they've done the same thing with the Premier League after narrowly finishing second last year. That takes some mental strength.

Read the full story

Klopp proves Carra wrong

Jamie Carragher has admitted Jurgen Klopp has proved him wrong after revealing that he had "given up hope" on Liverpool winning the Premier League title any time soon. The former Liverpool defender recalls losing faith in the long search for the club's first title since 1990 when he was part of Rafael Benitez's side that lost out to Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in 2009. Carragher reflects on his "misjudged" first Telegraph column where he stated "I am not convinced Jurgen Klopp will ever be able to bring it back to Anfield".

Paper Round's view: Carragher will definitely take delight in admitting he was wrong. Back in 2014 when Steven Gerrard slipped in THAT match against Chelsea, it looked like Liverpool had missed their chance. Brendan Rodgers was sacked and replaced by Klopp. Liverpool had regressed once again. They had lost Luis Suarez and then Raheem Sterling. However, Klopp's rebuild has been nothing short of sensational. The German boss has instilled a winning mentality and the Reds have become one of the best run clubs in world football. You just have to look at the recruitment that led to their Champions League win last year and now their Premier League title.

Read the full story

Klopp: The Philosopher

The Mirror take a look at the mantra and philosophy behind Jurgen Klopp's success. "It’s about togetherness. That’s not football, it’s actually life." The Liverpool boss believes that team spirit is the secret ingredient behind their successful season. The 53-year-old believes that no matter how talented you are, you need to share the weight of pressure with your teammates and that is the reason behind his efficient system and happy squad.

Paper Round's view: Who can argue with Klopp? He has just led his side to their first-ever Premier League title - and in such style! Liverpool have dominated the English top tier this season and they have looked faultless throughout. You can really see his mantra come through when you watch his side play football. This Liverpool squad is so efficient and flawless. The way they continued to grind out results without breaking a sweat was incredible. One thing that comes to mind when you think about Klopp's philosophy is when he made his side thank the Kop after a 1-1 home draw against West Brom. People laughed at the time - but it was a real stroke of genius.

Read the full story

Premier League Liverpool: Relentless, brilliant, magnificent... and now champions - The Warm-Up 2 HOURS AGO