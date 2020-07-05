Laboured Liverpool get back to winning ways against Aston Villa

Premier League, Anfield – Liverpool 2 (Mane 71, Jones 90) Aston Villa 0

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Aston Villa in their first match at Anfield as Premier League champions.

Jurgen Klopp's men struggled to find a sharp response to their drubbing at Manchester City as the visitors comfortably kept the Reds at bay for long spells in a dour encounter.

Pepe Reina made an Anfield return in the Villa goal and he was rarely called into action as the Merseysiders registered just one effort on target up until the 70th minute mark.

That all changed 60 seconds later when Sadio Mane broke the deadlock with a smart first-time finish to net his 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Substitute Curtis Jones then marked the signing of his new long-term contract with his maiden Premier League goal, as he hooked in Mo Salah's knock down on 89 minutes.

Ahead of the contest Dean Smith had claimed Villa's critics regarded the game as 'Mission Impossible' for his side, and so it proved despite a fine team effort that saw Anwar El Ghazi go close with their best effort midway through the second half. The Villans are now winless in nine outings and remain in the bottom three.

The win for Liverpool means the Merseysiders are still in the hunt to secure a new record points haul with 12 now required from five matches to surpass City's tally of 100 set back in 2017-18.

Next up, Liverpool travel to Brighton on Wednesday while Villa host Manchester United on Thursday.

TALKING POINT

Liverpool leave it late, but stay in the hunt for records. The scoreline flattered Liverpool in the end, but ultimately it's another victory for Klopp and Co. The Reds haven't exactly looked hungry since ending that 30-year wait for the title, but they are still on for a number of records. Another four victories would give Liverpool 33 for the season, surpassing Man City's record of 32. The champions could also clock up the most home wins in a season. The record stands at 18 and Liverpool have 17 from 17 with two to play. It's far from beyond this Liverpool side, but whether they can maintain a focus and desire in all of their final fixtures remains to be seen on this evidence.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Sadio Mane (Liverpool). Kept dropping deep to try and dictate and prompt Liverpool into a more urgent and lively approach. Struck a fine goal to break the deadlock and clock up his 50th in all competitions at Anfield.

PLAYER RATINGS

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold 6, Gomez 6, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 6, Keita 6, Fabinho 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 5, Salah 7, Origi 5, Mane 7. Subs: Wijnaldum 6, Firmino 7, Henderson 7, Jones 7, Williams n/a.

ASTON VILLA: Reina 7, Konsa 7, Hause 7, Mings 7, Taylor 7, McGinn 7, Douglas Luiz 7, Grealish 7, Trezeguet 6, El Ghazi 7, Davis 6. Subs: Samatta 6, Jota 6, Vassilev 5.

KEY MOMENTS

52' - ASTON VILLA CHANCE! Grealish leads another Villa break. He feeds it to his right for El Ghazi, who sees a low shot parried away by Alisson at his near post.

71' - GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa. Mane thumps a first-time shot in off the bar from Keita's low pass from the left.

76' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Reina flings himself to his left to push away Firmino's curling effort from the edge of the box.

89' - GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa. Jones marks his new long-term contract with a goal as he hooks Salah's knockdown beyond Reina.

KEY STATS

Liverpool had just two shots in the opening 45 minutes – their lowest tally in the first half of a Premier League game at Anfield since October 2018 vs Man City (also 2).

Mané has had a direct hand in eight goals in his last five Premier League appearances against Aston Villa, with Liverpool's opener his sixth goal versus the Villans, whilst also laying on two assists.

Mo Salah has reached 100 PL goal involvements in his 116th appearance in the competition (73 goals, 27 assists), with only Alan Shearer (100 apps) managing to do so at a quicker rate than the Egyptian.

Curtis Jones is Liverpool’s youngest Premier League goalscorer ( 19yrs 157 days) since Trent Alexander-Arnold netted against Swansea back in December 2017 (19y 80d).

Mané's strike was his 20th goal in all competitions this season, with the Senegalese international now managing to reach this total in each of his last three campaigns for the Reds (20 in 17-18, 26 in 18-19).

