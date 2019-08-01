Lampard has the 'love', says Mourinho

Lampard has taken over the reins at Stamford Bridge this summer after Maurizio Sarri decided to move to Juventus, returning to the club for whom he is the record scorer.

Mourinho coached the former midfielder over his two spells at Chelsea and feels that Lampard's passion could make him a successful manager.

"What I always saw in Frank was an example of a professional," he told Sky Sports.

"I was lucky to have so many untouchables, but he was one of the untouchable players I had in my career. A tremendous professional. Tremendous.

"I feel that he has a potential, I feel that he loves, which is a very important thing, he loves - that's the reason why he is there - and I wish him the best but only time can speak and in a few years we will see.

"So I influenced during my career many, many of my players to start doing the badges and in the future who knows?

"But I never look to them as 'can they do it or not?' It depends on the evolution of their brains, of their ambitions.

"It would be nice and easy for me to say, because I love him, that he's going to be a phenomenal manager."

Chelsea's transfer ban means Lampard cannot spend in the transfer market this summer but Mourinho has backed him to find internal solutions.

"I just give an example: Chelsea needs a centre-back - Kurt Zouma! You want a young striker - Tammy Abraham! He's yours."