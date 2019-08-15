Lampard - I'm proud but I hate losing

The Blues dominated the first half and deservedly led through Olivier Giroud.

Sadio Mane's brace turned the game in the Merseysiders' favour before Jorginho's spot kick in extra time saw the contest go to penalties.

Tammy Abraham missed the decisive kick in the shoot-out, but Lampard remains upbeat going forward.

"I'm the worst loser in the world," the Chelsea boss told BT Sport. "I hate it. It's not nice watching Liverpool lift the trophy but you respect them, they are the winners.

"But I've got nothing but pride in the team for the performance, and confidence for what that means. The way they played, the spirit, desire, quality and the effort.

"Sometimes football is little moments of luck. We had so many chances and we played so well. I'm completely proud."

He added: "We've got a real quality bunch in there. People will talk about transfer bans, but I already knew this is a really good group of players.

"It was tough, tough game against a fantastic Liverpool team, so there's loads of things I'm really, really happy with."

Chelsea will now turn their attention to Lampard's first Premier League match at Stamford Bridge against Leicester on Sunday.