Lampard’s Chelsea seal top four spot with win over Wolves

Premier League, Stamford Bridge – Chelsea 2 (Giroud 45’ Mount 45’) Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

Mason Mount and Olivier Giroud were on target as Chelsea secured their place in the Champions League next season with a routine victory over Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

With a point needed to earn a top-four spot, Frank Lampard's side started tentatively but Mount eased the nerves with an unstoppable curled free-kick effort in first-half stoppage-time.

And a minute later the 20-year-old turned creator, feeding Giroud who rounded Rui Patricio to double Chelsea's advantage before the interval.

Wolves, who needed a victory to guarantee sixth place, provided little of the attacking endeavour we have become accustomed to this season, failing to test Willy Caballero, who replaced the out-of-form Kepa Arrizabalaga, as Chelsea controlled proceedings to win the game very comfortably.

Victory sees Chelsea finish fourth, behind Manchester United who claimed their Champions League spot with a narrow win at Leicester City.

Wolves, meanwhile, drop a place into seventh below Tottenham and need The Blues to beat Arsenal in the FA Cup to seal a second successive Europa League place.

TALKING POINT - Mission accomplished for Frank

It was never really in doubt, but Frank Lampard will be hugely relieved his side has the Champions League to look forward to next season. The Blues finish with 66 points and although it's six fewer than Maurizio Sarri managed, Lampard has made an impressive start in charge of his beloved Chelsea, all considered. Without Eden Hazard and having to deal with a transfer ban, Lampard has found the perfect combination of youth and experience to land a top-four spot and reach the FA Cup final. With Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already signed, and Kai Havertz possibly on the way, these are genuinely exciting times at Stamford Bridge.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Mason Mount

The 20-year-old concludes an impressive debut Premier League campaign with another creative display. Lampard has been lauded for introducing a number of young stars and Mount tops the lot. His energy is so important for The Blues.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Caballero 5, Azpilicueta 6, Zouma 7, Rudiger 6, James 6, Jorginho 7, Kovacic 8, Alonso 6, Pulisic 7, Giroud 7, Mount 9.. subs: Loftus-Cheek N/A, Pedro, Barkley N/A, Hudson-Odoi N/A, Abraham N/A.

Wolves: Patricio 5, Boly 6, Coady 5, Saiss 5, Doherty 5, Neves 5, Dendoncker 5, Jonny 5, Neto 5, Jimenez 5, Jota 5.. subs: Jordao N/A, Moutinho 5, Traore 5, Podence 5.

KEY MOMENTS

45'+1 - GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Wolves (Mount): Oh, what a beautiful strike! Mount curls it over the ball over the wall and into the corner of the goal, leaving Patricio with no chance. Precision.

45'+3 - GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Wolves (Giroud): Two goals in first-half stoppage-time! Giroud doubles Chelsea's advantage and virtually secures Champions Leagut at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic drives from deep, feeding Mount who sends Giroud through on goal. He rounds Patricio, and though Coady gets in front of the Chelsea forward, he hooks it into the empty net on the slide.

KEY STATS

At the age of 33, Olivier Giroud has become the oldest player to score in five consecutive Premier League starts, taking over from Jamie Vardy (32 years old).

There were just 133 seconds between Chelsea's first and second goals, with Mason Mount directly involved in both.

Mason Mount is just the second Englishman to score a direct free-kick for Chelsea in the Premier League after current manager Frank Lampard.

