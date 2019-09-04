Laporte undergoes knee surgery after Brighton injury

The French centre-back got injured after fouling Adam Webster at the Etihad Stadium and was stretchered off after receiving a booking for the challenge.

It was then confirmed that he had suffered damage to his cartilage and lateral meniscus and he has now gone under the knife in Barcelona.

It remains unclear how long Laporte will be out of action but City are now down to two senior centre-backs, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi.

The injury also prevented him from making his France debut after he was forced to withdraw from Didier Deschamps' squad having received his first call-up.