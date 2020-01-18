Chances were few and far between in the first half, with Newcastle's struggling striker Joelinton going closest, heading against the crossbar.

After the break, Willian fired wide following a swift Chelsea counter, before Tammy Abraham missed the target after rounding Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as the visitors remained frustrated.

Chelsea's leading goalscorer this season Abraham thought he had won it late on, but his flicked effort was cleared off the line by Matt Ritchie.

Just as the game looked to be heading for a stalemate, Newcastle earned one last corner in stoppage time, with Hayden rising highest to meet the cross from Allan Saint-Maximin to send St James' into raptures.

The result moves Steve Bruce's side up to 12th in the standings on 29 points from 23 games, with Chelsea remaining in fourth place.