Burnley had taken the lead in the 13th minute with a superb 20 metre strike from in-form Ashley Barnes, who has scored in all three games this season and now has four goals to his name.

The Clarets went close again when a header from Ben Mee struck the crossbar and Chris Wood could have doubled their lead but his effort was cleared off the line.

Perhaps struggling with the impact of their Europa League qualifying efforts, Wolves were not at their sharpest but found the energy for a late surge.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez reactsReuters

Three minutes into added time, Jimenez struck the post with a scuffed shot on the turn in the box and it was the Mexican who earned the penalty when he went down under challenge from Burnley defender Erik Pieters.

Jimenez coolly converted the spot kick to frustrate Sean Dyche's side and secure the third draw in three games for Wolves.