Leandro Trossard's first-half strike pushes Norwich to the brink of relegation

Onel Hernandez of Norwich City reacts to Brighton and Hove Albion scoring there first goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Carrow Road on July 04, 2020 in Norwich, England.

Premier League, Carrow Road - Norwich 0 Brighton 1 (Trossard 25')

Leandro Trossard's goal has gone a long way to ensuring Brighton remain in the Premier League and all-but seals Norwich's slip into the Championship.

Although Norwich had the majority of the play, they were insipid in the final third, creating no clear-cut chances until injury time, while leaving ample room for Brighton to break.

From one such counter-attack, given the freedom of the right flank after Canaries full back Jamal Lewis bombed forward down the left wing, Aaron Mooy played a perfect low cross between goalkeeper and defence allowing Trossard to nudge the ball inside the far post.

Norwich very nearly grabbed a point in injury-time, but substitute Adam Idah's header came off the inside of the post.

Brighton now have 36 points, nine points clear of the relegation zone, while Norwich are seven points from safety.

Talking point - Farke tactics cost Canaries

The German manager did well to get Norwich promoted and has his team playing very good possession football but it is no surprise they have the worst goals against record in the league.

It is hard to blame his two full backs, who both possess quality, being out of position when Norwich turn over the ball as it seems clear they are under instruction from their boss to play so far up the field.

Aaron Mooy's delivery would not look out of place in one of the elite Premier League clubs, but if he has a full back goal-side of him he is far less dangerous.

Man of the Match - Aaron Mooy (Brighton)

There wasn't a great deal of quality on display, especially in the final third, but the quality delivery into the box came from the Australian.

As well as the goal, the two other best chances the Seagulls had to score came from his incisive delivery, first picking out Trossard at the back post, only for the Frenchman to dally when he should have finished first time, then an inswinging free kick that clipped the back of Daniel Burn then sailed just wide of the far post.

Player ratings:

Brighton: Krul 6, Aarons 6, Godfrey 6, Klose 6, Lewis 6; Tettey 5, McLean 7; Buendia 6, Duda 5, Hernandez 6; Drmic 5.

Subs: Idah 7, Cantwell 5, Pukki 5, Vrancic 5.

Norwich: Ryan 6, Lamptey 7, Webster 6, Dunk 7, Burn 6; MOOY 8*, Propper 6, Bissouma 7, Trossard 7; Maupay 6, Connolly 7.

Subs: Gross 5, Bernardo 6, Stephens 6, Mac Allister 6, Duffy 6.

Match highlights:

25' - GOAL! Immediately after the restart. A superb ball from Mooy who played a perfect low ball just outside the six-yard box and Trossard clips it inside the far post with a deft touch.

38' - Another great ball from the right flank from Mooy, who is given space by Lewis moving forward, but Trossard on this occasion takes a touch rather than hitting it first time and Norwich can clear.

50' -So close! Mooy hits a superb inswinging free kick that clips Burn's back and drifts just wide of the target.

69' - Good swerving effort hit by Bissouma from 25 yards out but Krul pushes the ball away.

90+4' - Unlucky! Idah flicks a header from McLean's cross beating Ryan but coming back off the post. A real escape for Brighton.

Key Stats

36 - the number of points that kept Brighton safe last season - and their current tally.

6 - the number of consecutive defeats from the Canaries.

