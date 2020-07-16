Leicester City earn huge win in race for top four

Premier League, King Power Stadium – Leicester City 2 (Perez 29, Gray 79) Sheffield United 0

zAyoze Perez and Demarai Gray's goals gave Leicester a deserved 2-0 victory over Sheffield United which puts their Champions League quest back on track.

Impressive debutant Luke Thomas found the Spanish playmaker in the box just before the half-hour mark and he drilled a low strike past Dean Henderson.

The Foxes had many chances to double their lead and the below-par Blades had Henderson to thank for stops from Harvey Barnes twice and Jamie Vardy, who also saw an effort come back off the post.

The second finally came 11 minutes from time when Gray, after being found on the far side of the box by Vardy, shot back across Henderson and into the corner.

Leicester now sit three points clear of Manchester United, who face Crystal Palace later on Thursday evening. Sheffield United lie in eighth spot.

Talking point - Leicester won’t lose sleep over Chilwell exit

When an England international leaves your side for one of the biggest clubs in the country it usually leaves a gaping hole in a side – this will not be the case with Leicester and Ben Chilwell.

This might seem typical 2020s over-hyped journalism judged on one game but there can have been few more assured debuts than Luke Thomas’.

Half an hour in he had created four goalscoring chances, when no other players on the pitch had set up more than one.

Chilwell will be a good addition to the Chelsea side but with Thomas and James Justin – their signing from Luton last summer – Leicester look to have a pair of young full backs who can serve them well for many seasons to come.

Man of the match – Jamie Vardy

It is easy to the former England striker as a pure spearhead. A striker worth his wait even if he doesn’t score for his work-rate and the way he keeps defenders honest for fear of the ball going over their head.

He really showed a different dimension in this game creating four clear cut chances for his team-mates, the last of which he scored.

As a boyhood Sheffield Wednesday fan, Vardy loves scoring against the Blades and was the width of the post away from doing so just after half time, but his all-round display is an indication that the 33-year-old can still be capable of playing at a high level if his pace leaves him in the coming years.

Player ratings:

Leicester: Schmeichel 7; Bennett 7, Morgan 7, Evans 7; Justin 7, Ndidi 8, Tielemans 7, Thomas 8; Perez 7, Barnes 6; Vardy 8*

Subs: Choudhury 6, Gray 7.

Sheffield United: Henderson 7; Basham 6, Egan 6, O'Connell 6; Baldock 6, Berge 5, Norwood 5, Osborn 5, Stevens 5; McBurnie 5, McGoldrick 5.

Subs: Fleck 6, Lundstram 5, Mousset 6, Sharp 6.

Match highlights:

29' GOAL! Fine strike from Ajose Perez and a clever ball that found him from Luke Thomas at debut. Perez was left in too much space but as defenders converged he drilled a low effort Henderson could not keep out.

52' OFF THE POST! Tielemans plays a lovely ball down the inside left channel for Vardy to run on to but his effort smashes against the outside of Henderson's near post.

58' Another good chance for Leicester as Bennett's cross-field ball finds Vardy and he slips a ball inside to Barnes who despite a shove from O'Connell strikes firmly at goal but Henderson again saves his side.

62' Schmeichel called on to make a stop from Egan from close range after a corner was headed back into the six-yard box and it deflected off the centre half's knee towards the corner of the goal.

74' Tielemans found by another fine pass from Vardy dinking a ball over the defence but the Belgian's first touch was errant and his effort is blocked behind.

79' GOAL! Another chance created from Vardy. This time after a long ball from Evans. This time he finds Gray alone at the back post and Gray shoots well across Henderson and into the far post.

