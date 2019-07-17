Leicester want £90m for Maguire

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed last night that the club want the full £90 million asking price to be met for Harry Magure, reports the Daily Mail. Rodgers told the press: “We understand the situation from all points of view because United and City are big clubs. But unless they meet our valuation he won't be sold and it's as simple as that.” Rodgers confirmed that two bids have been rejected, thought to be from United.

Paper Round’s view: £90 million for Harry Maguire is an extraordinary fee to ask for a player who is perfectly adequate but nothing special. At 26, he is not too old to splash out on, but there must be something underwhelming about following through with this transfer when Matthijs de Ligt cost about 50% less.

Danny Rose up for sale

The Daily Mail claims that Danny Rose has been left out of Tottenham’s pre-season squad so that he can leave the club. He is free to leave if a club meets the £25 million asking price for the 29-year-old left-back. However, if he is not sold before the end of the transer window then he will be part of the first team squad for next season.

Paper Round’s view: Rose has done well at Spurs for the last few years, but last season he was usurped by Ben Davies at left-back. At 29, it makes sense for Spurs to get some funds for him, and for the player to secure a move for one last big contract and some regular football before the end of his career. Spurs will also want to move on players so they can rebuild the squad under Mauricio Pochettino.

Mangala to leave City for nothing

Eliaquim Mangala has been told he can leave Manchester City for free, despite signing a new contract just four months ago. The 28-year-old defender has barely featured for City under Pep Guardiola and been on loan at Everton and Valencia. The Telegraph believes that a free transfer will help clubs afford him despite his high wage demands.

Paper Round’s view: City need a new centre back after the exit of Vincent Kompany to Anderlecht, and it shows how lowly that Mangala is rated that they are still happy to let him go in those circumstances, and when they need to fulfill their Financial Fair Play obligations. The signing of Mangala is one of the worst in City’s modern history, and getting rid of him is only logical.

Austin close to exit at Southampton

The Sun reports that Charlie Austin has made his position at Southampton exceptionally difficult. After being told by boss Ralph Hassenhuttl that he would be let out of the club’s pre-season games, and that he would train with the club’s under-23s, he unleashed a ‘disrespectful’ dressing room rant at the boss. The 30-year-old striker wants to remain at St Mary’s for the last year of his contract.

Paper Round’s view: Austin has done little at Southampton to merit retention, and even if he had, a new manager is allowed to reshape the squad as much as he wishes. Flying off the handle will not help Austin if he moves away, with the club likely less willing to be flexible in getting him the best deal. However, the player may want to stay for perfectly valid reasons - it’s just that this rant won’t help him.

