Vardy and Barnes combine as Leicester trounce dismal Villa

Harvey Barnes and substitute Jamie Vardy both scored twice as Leicester cruised to a comfortable 4-0 trouncing of dismal Aston Villa.

Leicester were looking to close in on second-placed Manchester City with a win, while Villa need points to make a fist of Premier League survival. The home team quickly gained an upper hand.

A howler from Pepe Reina on his 400th game in English football gave Leicester the lead. He failed to claim a through ball over the defence, allowing Barnes to steal in and finish coolly.

Conor Hourihane of Aston Villa dejected after Harvey Barnes of Leicester City scored a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston VillaGetty Images

In the second half, Tyrone Mings was adjudged by Michael Oliver to have handballed a cross, with the defender claiming he had used his shoulder. VAR backed up Oliver, and Vardy grabbed his first goal in nine games, and 18th off the season, with the conversion.

Leicester continued to push for a third, and Vardy added his second after making his own chance from the left wing, and Barnes made it four five minutes from time. The win leaves them four points behind a stuttering Manchester City. Villa, meanwhile, remain two points from safety as they rest in 19th position.

TALKING POINT

Was it a penalty? Oliver awarded a penalty to Leicester, one that killed the game as a competition. But VAR showed no obvious handball from Mings, and it seems unfair that the referee was able to have a debatable decision stand when the replays suggested it wasn’t the correct initial decision. From that point Villa’s heads went down and the scoreline continued to go against them.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Harvey Barnes (Leicester). Jamie Vardy’s introduction sparked off another wave of direct attacking play that Villa couldn’t cope with, and the floodgates opened. While the senior striker was excellent in his substitute appearance, Barnes was key to breaking the deadlock.

Harvey Barnes of Leicester City celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston VillaGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Leicester: Schmeichel 6, Evans 6, Soyuncu 6, Justin 7, Ndidi 6, Praet 6, Maddison 7, Barnes 8, Albrighton 7, Iheanacho 6. Subs: Vardy 8, Tielemans 7, Mendy 6.

Aston Villa: Reina 4, Guilbert 5, Engels 5, Mings 5, Targett 6, Luiz 5, Nakamba 6, Hourihane 5, Elmohamady 5, Samatta 5, Grealish 5. Subs: El Ghazi 6, Davis 6.

Aston Villa's Belgian defender Bjorn Engels (L) and Aston Villa's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz (R) 'high five' on the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Aston VillaGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

33’ - Iheanacho miss - Another corner. This time it's cleared, but the ball is played back into the box and an unmarked Iheanacho hits back across goal and wide of the post.

40’ - GOAL! Leicester 1-0 Villa. Barnes scores - A dreadful error from Reina, back to his Liverpool ways. He races out to chase a ball over the top, totally misses it, and Barnes takes it past him. Barnes calmly takes a step forward and towards goal, and drills it into an empty net.

61’ - PENALTY! Mings is penalised for handball, with the defender claiming he cut out Barnes' cross with his shoulder. VAR will take another look - but Mings seems to have a point.

63’ - GOAL! Leicester 2-0 Villa. Vardy scores - The former England international grabs his first goal in nine games as he sends Reina the wrong way.

79’ - GOAL! Leicester 3-0 Villa. Vardy scores - Evans slides in to win the ball. Leicester work it forward with Vardy on the left. He tries to force in a cross, it bounces back into his path, and he lashes in a bouncing ball inside the near post to make it three.

85’ - GOAL! Leicester 4-0 Villa. Barnes scores - Racing onto a cross from the right wing, Barnes steams into the box and fires in at the near post. This is a rout.

KEY STATISTICS