Kelechi Iheanacho struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner following a VAR intervention as Leicester City moved up to second place with a 2-1 win over troubled Everton at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes forward made a huge contribution from the bench as he set up Jamie Vardy's equaliser on 68 minutes before firing in a superb last-gasp drive that was initially ruled out for offside.

The visitors led at the interval courtesy of Richarlison's bullet header and had survived a scare when VAR overturned a penalty award for Mason Holgate's challenge on Ben Chilwell.

The result means Brendan Rodgers' side made it six league wins on the spin for the first time since 1963 and are now eight points off top spot, and three ahead of Manchester City.

Everton changed system to three at the back and it worked for much of the contest, but the heartbreaking defeat means the Toffees remain 17th, just two points off the drop zone.

Leicester will now look to continue their winning run when they host rock-bottom Watford on Wednesday while Everton face a major test at Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

TALKING POINT

Silva hanging by a thread.

Leicester's bid to confirm the murmurs that they could sneak their way into becoming Liverpool's main title rivals were enhanced here, with the type of belief and togetherness that was reminiscent of the ingredients that saw them crowned shock champions back in 2016. However, it was a very tough one for Everton to take. Marco Silva is clinging on to his job, but a win at the home of the Foxes would have given him some respite. It's looking bleak for the Blues boss after a seventh defeat in 10 outings and next up is a trip to the red side of Merseyside, where the Toffees haven't won since 1999. If Silva is still in place to take charge at Anfield, he'll need something special to realistically keep his job going forward.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester). Made a stunning impact from the bench with a goal and an assist. His introduction sparked the whole of the home side into life and completely changed the complexion of the contest.

PLAYER RATINGS

LEICESTER: Schmeichel 6, Chilwell 6, Ricardo 7, Soyuncu 7, Evans 7, Ndidi 7, Tielemans 6, Maddison 6, Barnes 6, Perez 6, Vardy 7. Subs: Iheanacho 8, Albrighton n/a.



EVERTON: Pickford 7, Digne 7, Sidibe 8, Holgate 7, Keane 7, Mina 7, Davies 6, Sigurdsson 6, Iwobi 6, Richarlison 7, Calvert-Lewin 7. Subs: Schneiderlin 6, Kean 6.



KEY MOMENTS

8' - EVERTON CHANCE. Djibril Sidibe rasps an 18-yard drive just over the top after Lucas Digne had picked him out with a clever ball from the left.

23' - GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Everton. Richarlison finishes off a slick move as he bullets a header into the corner from Sidibe's fine cross.

34' - LEICESTER PENALTY OVERTURNED. The referee pointed to the spot after Holgate appeared to catch Chilwell. VAR checked for what seemed like an age, but eventually overturned the decision.

55' - LEICESTER CHANCE. Ricardo Pereira drives at the heart of the Everton defence and lets fly with a low drive. Pickford parries it back into the danger area, but Sidibe is there to hack it to safety.

63' - EVERTON CHANCES. Holgate is left free at the back post from a deep free kick, but sees his low drive brilliantly blocked. Richarlison then arrives late to try and convert Iwobi's cross, but it flashes just wide of the far post.

69' - GOAL! Leicester 1-1 Everton. Vardy arrives on cue at the far post to convert Iheanacho's cross-shot from close range.

75' - LEICESTER CHANCES. Maddison meets Vardy's lovely cross with a first-time shot, but Pickford reacts smartly to keep it out. Vardy then gets in front of his man to meet Tielemans' pinpoint cross, but heads just over the top.

90+5' - GOAL! Leicester 2-1 Everton. VAR drama at the death! Iheanacho turns his man and fires into the far corner. The flag is up for offside, but the VAR check takes place and the goal is given!

KEY STATS

Richarlison scored in successive Premier League away games for the first time since September 2017 for Watford.

Vardy scored in a sixth consecutive Premier League games for the first time since his record-breaking 11-match run in November 2015, while he has now scored six goals in his last seven league games against Everton.

Everton have conceded more 90th minute goals than any other Premier League team this season (4).

Leicester scored only their sixth-ever 90th minute winning goal in a Premier League match – three of which have come since the start of last season (Maguire v Southampton, Morgan v Burnley, Iheanacho v Everton).