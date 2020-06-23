Football
Premier League

Leicester held to goalless draw as Brighton boost survival chances

A general view of match action during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at The King Power Stadium on June 23, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus P

Image credit: Getty Images

ByDaniel Harris
2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

Premier League, King Power Stadium - Leicester City 0 Brighton 0

A miserable game yielded Brighton a valuable point in their bid to stave off relegation; they are now six points from danger. Leicester, on the other hand, will be concerned about their form, and beginning to wonder if they might just undo their sterling work of early season.

Brighton had much the better of the first half, moving the ball more quickly and with greater purpose. And they ought to have taken the lead on 12 minutes, when James Justin needlessly fouled Aaron Connolly, but Neal Maupay telegraphed his penalty and Kasper Schmeichel saved.

The second half was significantly worse than the first, with neither side capable of creating a serious chance. But it was Leicester pushing the pace, so whole Maupay will rue his miss, his manager will be happy with what he got. Leicester, on the other hand know that the three teams below them are playing well, and if they do not find form soon, might just lose the Champions League spot that has looked theirs for almost the entirety of the season.

TALKING POINT

Leicester need to find something. The break came at an ok time for Leicester, who hadn’t been playing well. But they’ve lost the benefit by dropping four points in two games, and suddenly they’re playing under pressure. That Brendan Rodgers made changes was not surprising, but that he changed formation was more so - James Maddison was wasted on the flank, Harvey Barnes was missed on the flank. His team ceded early momentum as a consequence, and never really looked like scoring. He needs to deploy his best players in the positions that suit them best.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) No one really did anything, but Lamptey impressed on his debut.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leicester City: Schmeichel 7, Justin 6, Evans 6, Soyuncu 6, Chilwell 6, Mendy 5, Ndidi 5, Gray 5, Maddison 5, Iheanacho 5, Vardy 4. Subs: Barnes 6, Tielemans 6, Perez 6.

Brighton: Ryan 6, Lamptey 7, Dunk 6, Webster 6, Burn 6, Bissouma 5, Stephens 5, Mooy 6, Mac Allister 6, Connolly 7, Maupay 5. Subs: Duffy 6, Trossard 6, Gross 6, March 6, Propper 6, Murray 6.

KEY MOMENTS


12’ - PENALTY BRIGHTON! Mooy's long pass over the top suddenly puts Connolly in a race with Justin, who does well to get back ... but then hesitates when he should clear! Connolly inches ahead

14’ - SCHMEICHEL READS MAUPAY AND SAVES! It's not a great penalty, low but not hard enough and too close to the keeper ... ohhhh he went to clip it to the corner with a half-closed body! Silly behaviour, because it told Schmeichel where to go, so that when the kick was imperfect, he could save pretty easily.

44’ A bit of speed! Connolly does well to break through the middle, finding Mooy. He would have Lamptey outside him, but Gray does really well to track the run, forcing Mooy to shoot .. and he drags a few yards wide.

54’ - Here come Leicester again, Vardy foraging and the ball going back to Maddison, whose cross is half-cleared to Chilwell. But on his right foot, he can only poke into the ground and wide.

60' - Maddison plays a one-two off Iheanacho, advancing to thrash wide from just outside the box.

90+3’ - Vardy shoots and, off balance, Dunk extends an arm which the ball hits! No penalty says the ref, no penalty says VAR, and that is a stroke of luck because "we've seen em given".


FootballPremier LeagueLeicester CityBrighton & Hove Albion
What's On

