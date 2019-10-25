Getty Images
Leicester hit NINE in record-equalling win to go second
Premier League, St Mary’s – Southampton 0 Leicester City 9 (Chilwell 10, Tielemens 17, Perez 19 39 57, Vardy 45 58 90+2, Maddison 85)
Leicester City secured the joint-biggest win in Premier League history as they trounced 10-man Southampton 9-0 at St Mary’s to go second in the table.
Ryan Bertrand’s early red card, awarded by VAR for a reckless challenge in the aftermath of Ben Chilwell’s early opener, proved catastrophic for the hosts.
Leicester ran riot soon after as Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy struck hat-tricks, trebles which were added to by Youri Tielemans and James Maddison.
