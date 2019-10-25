Leicester hit NINE in record-equalling win to go second

Leicester City secured the joint-biggest win in Premier League history as they trounced 10-man Southampton 9-0 at St Mary’s to go second in the table.

Ryan Bertrand’s early red card, awarded by VAR for a reckless challenge in the aftermath of Ben Chilwell’s early opener, proved catastrophic for the hosts.

Leicester ran riot soon after as Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy struck hat-tricks, trebles which were added to by Youri Tielemans and James Maddison.

