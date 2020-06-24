Let the Jose Mourinho v Tanguy Ndombele feud begin – The Warm-Up

Oh Jose. You’ve done it again.

Ndombele v Mourinho

Paul spotted someone he hadn’t seen before at the meetings. He was younger than the others but seemed burdened by something. Iker was just finishing his favourite tale about being the mole in Madrid when the new kid stood up. Silence.

Premier League Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho pleased Harry Kane will receive 'better headlines' 12 HOURS AGO

"Hi, I’m Tanguy Ndombele. And I resent Mourinho."

Not following? According to French outlet TF1, Ndombele has reportedly told Spurs boss Jose Mourinho that he no longer wants to work under him. Mourinho insisted there was no feud with the Frenchman, who was again an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over West Ham.

"It's not just him, I try to do the best for my team, I cannot start the game with 12 or 13 players, I try to do the best for the team," said the gaffer.

"Sometimes I apologise to my players that are not my first choice because I feel the work in training is something that deserves more than what I give, but I have to do my job the best I can and I felt for these two matches I didn't need him."

In normal circumstances we would side with the manager. But the problem is that we’ve been here before. With Paul Pogba. With Iker Casillas. With Juan Mata. With Cristiano Ronaldo. With Luke Shaw. We can keep going.

There isn’t a single Premier League player who is up to speed right now (with the exception of Manchester City's energy-abundant warriors). Harry Kane looked like he was going to usher over a defibrillator after running 50 metres to score Tottenham’s second. If he’s allowed to play 180 minutes, surely Ndombele deserves at least one – especially after rocking up at Hadley Common in lockdown for a one-on-one training session with his (soon to be former) manager.

'VAR needs to be subbed'

Fernando Llorente is no longer alone in Tottenham’s Sneaky Handball from a Corner club after Davinson Sanchez’s flailing arm grabbed the opening assist on Tuesday.

In the Warm-Up’s humble opinion, accidental handball when the arms are in a natural position should be allowed. We also don’t care if someone’s boot is offside or if there was a mild foul in the build-up. If it takes an official with access to every camera angle more than 15 seconds to reach a verdict, then it doesn’t fall into the clear and obvious remit.

But given the rules also have to be applied consistently, and we’ve seen many cases of VAR-induced heartbreak this season, Tottenham's opener should not have stood under the current rules – regardless of how cruel that sounds.

Then again, it was worth it to see Moyes throw a strop.

"The first goal should never have stood. I can't believe they have ruled that as a goal," Moyes moaned. "The rule is any handball that leads to goal is disallowed and they haven't ruled that out. Who was doing VAR tonight? He needs to be subbed - not very good.

We scored a really good goal in the 92nd minute against Sheffield United and the VAR claimed it was handball in the lead up. Do I think it's a good rule? No I don't - but we now have a set of rules so whoever was on VAR tonight didn't do the job right because he didn't abide by the rules.

Sorry David, you deserve nothing when you suck the soul out of a match involving Mourinho.

Kane shoots for 200 goals… but is it a bit ambitious?

We’re sure Kane used to run around more. OK, he’s on the comeback trail from a serious hamstring injury – and the Warm-Up can attest that you spend the first few months fearing each step will cause your leg to snap – but we can’t help but think that even Wayne Rooney was more mobile at 26.

And this has nothing to do with Mourinho, Paul Merson. Kane has adapted his game brilliantly to his waning physical powers, no longer retiring defenders with bursts into the channels but honing his knack of getting into the right position.

But it’s a bit ominous that his reinvention has happened at his supposed peak. How on earth is he going to hit the 200-goal mark in the Premier League if he can’t run into his 30s? Especially if he thinks he’s already close to maximum fitness…

"I know I’m in good shape. I’ve been working very hard all through my rehab and the lockdown and the warm-up games leading to the first Premier League game," Kane told Sky Sports.

"I feel as fit as I’ve probably ever done before, it’s been a good chance to rest and recover and work on a few things I haven’t been able to over the years. I’m feeling in good shape."

"I’ve got to make the most of it, I’ve got to keep in as good shape as possible. I’m still only 26 so I’ve got still got plenty of years to go so hopefully I can get to that 200 mark sooner rather than later and see where we go from there."

Kane’s goal against West Ham was his 28th in just five games under Mourinho, according to Mourinho.

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring v West Ham Image credit: Getty Images

HEROES AND ZEROES

Heroes: David Luiz and Cedric Soares

Fair play to Luiz for getting more than a week, but FOUR YEARS for Southampton's reserve right-back? Unbelievable negotiating.

Zero: 0-0s

We’ve had 14 matches and NINE have been goalless at half-time. Could our fellow TV providers offer a subscription for just the second half please?

RETRO CORNER

On this day in 2004, England got a dose of that most horrible medicine: penalty shootout defeat.

COMING UP

FIVE games! Manchester United host Sheffield United in the pick of the 18:00 kick-offs before Crystal Palace keep Liverpool waiting a little longer with victory at Anfield (20:15).

Andi Thomas signed a new SIX-YEAR deal with the Warm-Up yesterday. Disastrous.

Premier League Harry Kane back on song as Spurs dispatch West Ham in London derby 13 HOURS AGO