LIVE

Aston Villa - Leicester City

Premier League - 8 December 2019

Premier League – Follow the Football match between Aston Villa and Leicester City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 8 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dean Smith or Brendan Rodgers? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Aston Villa and Leicester City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Aston Villa vs Leicester City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

Tickets: Barclays Premier League official site