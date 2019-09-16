Aston Villa
    Villa Park
    West Ham United
      Premier League • Day 5
      Aston Villa - West Ham United
      Premier League - 16 September 2019

      Premier League – Follow the Football match between Aston Villa and West Ham United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dean Smith or Manuel Pellegrini? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      STAT: Villa have managed just one victory in their last 16 Monday Premier League matches, losing on 10 occasions. Indeed, opposition sides have enjoyed top-flight trips to the Midlands in recent years having netted 23 goals in the last nine PL games at Villa Park.

      Harry Wilson of Bournemouth watches his shot fly past Thomas Heaton of Aston Villa to score to make it 2-0 during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and AFC Bournemouth at Villa Park.
       

      HOT-SHOT HALLER: Sebastien Haller has scored three goals in three Premier League games. In fact, the French forward has been directly involved in 21 goals in his previous 25 outings in club football.

      Sebastien Haller of West Ham United celebrates his goal during the Premier League match against Norwich City at London Stadium on August 31, 2019.
      Manuel Pellegrini: "Last season we lost against the teams around us. Now we will see as Aston Villa has a good team and a difficult stadium but we will go there and try to win."

      West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini made sure Rice stuck to his task
      Dean Smith: "They're (his players) itching for that next game. There's a burning desire from them to right the wrongs. I can sense that."

      Dean Smith's interview as Aston Villa get first EPL win with 2-0 victory over Everton
      Two changes for Villa from their 1-0 reversal v Palace. Marvelous Nakamba makes his league bow for the Villans  with Anwar El Ghazi also coming in. West Ham are unchanged from their win over Norwich, with Jack Wilshere deemed fit enough for the bench.

      Jack Wilshere
      CONFIRMED TEAMS - ASTON VILLA: Heaton, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Taylor, Nakamba, Grealish, Jota, McGinn, El Ghazi, Wesley... Subs: Steer, Elmohamady, Konsa, Hourihane, Lansbury, Luiz, Davis. /// WEST HAM: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Rice, Noble, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Anderson, Haller... Subs: Jimenez, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Wilshere, Fornals, Snodgrass, Ajeti.

      Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and West Ham. Can the 18-placed Villans claim a win to move themselves out of the drop zone? Or will the Hammers maintain their fine form since the opening weekend mauling by Man City and propel themselves up to third spot? Kick off 20:00 BST.

