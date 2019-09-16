LIVE
Aston Villa - West Ham United
Premier League - 16 September 2019
Premier League – Follow the Football match between Aston Villa and West Ham United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dean Smith or Manuel Pellegrini? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Aston Villa and West Ham United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Aston Villa vs West Ham United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Tickets: Barclays Premier League official site
STAT: Villa have managed just one victory in their last 16 Monday Premier League matches, losing on 10 occasions. Indeed, opposition sides have enjoyed top-flight trips to the Midlands in recent years having netted 23 goals in the last nine PL games at Villa Park.
HOT-SHOT HALLER: Sebastien Haller has scored three goals in three Premier League games. In fact, the French forward has been directly involved in 21 goals in his previous 25 outings in club football.
Manuel Pellegrini: "Last season we lost against the teams around us. Now we will see as Aston Villa has a good team and a difficult stadium but we will go there and try to win."
Dean Smith: "They're (his players) itching for that next game. There's a burning desire from them to right the wrongs. I can sense that."
Two changes for Villa from their 1-0 reversal v Palace. Marvelous Nakamba makes his league bow for the Villans with Anwar El Ghazi also coming in. West Ham are unchanged from their win over Norwich, with Jack Wilshere deemed fit enough for the bench.
CONFIRMED TEAMS - ASTON VILLA: Heaton, Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Taylor, Nakamba, Grealish, Jota, McGinn, El Ghazi, Wesley... Subs: Steer, Elmohamady, Konsa, Hourihane, Lansbury, Luiz, Davis. /// WEST HAM: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Masuaku, Rice, Noble, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Anderson, Haller... Subs: Jimenez, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Wilshere, Fornals, Snodgrass, Ajeti.
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and West Ham. Can the 18-placed Villans claim a win to move themselves out of the drop zone? Or will the Hammers maintain their fine form since the opening weekend mauling by Man City and propel themselves up to third spot? Kick off 20:00 BST.