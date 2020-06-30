LIVE

Brighton & Hove Albion - Manchester United

Premier League - 30 June 2020

Premier League – Follow the Football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:15 on 30 June 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Graham Potter or Ole Gunnar Solskjær? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

Tickets: Barclays Premier League official site