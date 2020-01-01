LIVE

Burnley - Aston Villa

Premier League - 1 January 2020

Premier League – Follow the Football match between Burnley and Aston Villa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 1 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Sean Dyche or Dean Smith? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Burnley and Aston Villa? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Burnley vs Aston Villa. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

Tickets: Barclays Premier League official site