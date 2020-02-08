- 1st Half
- WalcottSidibé26'
- Bernard18'
- McCarthy10'
Everton - Crystal Palace
Premier League - 8 February 2020
Premier League – Follow the Football match between Everton and Crystal Palace live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 8 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Carlo Ancelotti or Roy Hodgson? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Everton and Crystal Palace? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Everton vs Crystal Palace. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
HALF-TIME: Everton have been the better side and deservedly lead at the interval, but the injury to Walcott will be a concern to Ancelotti.
Nice build-up play from Palace, as Zaha leaves Sigurdsson for dead, crossing for Benteke, who lays it off for Van Aanholt, but he gets his first time shot all wrong. So wrong.
There will be three minutes of injury-time to be played at the end of the first half.
No penalty! Chaos in the Everton penalty area. Again Palace go direct, a long ball is pumped into the box for Zaha to run onto. Pickford comes to collect, spills it, and then the Palace forward takes a tumble after contact from Coleman. Referee David Coote isn't interested in the visitors' appeals.
Guaita won't thank his team mate for this: Van Aanholt tries to play it back to his goalkeeper, but with the wind swirling, it's not the best idea. Predictably, the ball falls short and Guaita is forced to rush off his line to clear.
Bernard's goal separates the sides as we approach half time.
Shot! That's better from Palace. They finally go direct, as Benteke knocks it down to McArthur, who rifles the ball high and wide.
Zaha has switched flanks now. He has been out of form for some time now and Palace need more from him.
Zaha, making his 350th appearance for Palace, is frustrated his team didn't take a free-kick quicker; that's the story of their first half performance so far. A lack of urgency.
There isn't any urgency from Palace, who haven't been able to get Benteke on the ball enough. Sometimes you have to do direct, especially when you're struggling for goals and results.
Richarlison, always trying to make things happen, tries to pass through the eye of a needle to find Coleman, but Guaita is off his line to smother it.
Half an hour on the clock and it has been a mixed bag, hasn't it? Ancelotti will be delighted with the score-line, but the loss of Walcott will have pained him. Same old story for Palace, who have created chances but haven't been able to get on the score-sheet.
Close! Coleman's cross is controlled at the back post by Bernard, who whips a teasing ball across the face of goal, but Calvert-Lewin can't quite make the finishing touch, missing his header by inches.
Sidibe is now ready to come on.
Walcott has to make the long walk off the pitch - and Sidibe isn't ready to come on yet! Carlo isn't happy. The hosts are temporarily down to 10.
Walcott is down again. He's coming off. Sidibe will be his replacement. This is a huge blow for the Englishman; he had been on a rich vein of form.
Walcott is down with what looks like a hamstring injury. He goes off for some treatment but looks like he's coming back on. Appears OK for now.
This is almost a disaster for Palace. They have scored only 22 goals this season - averaging less than one goal a game - but now they need at least two to win the game. Remember, they are only six points off the drop zone and haven't won this calendar year.
GOAL! Everton 1-0 Crystal Palace (Bernard): This is a lovely goal. Walcott, who scored the winner last week, shows quick feet to get away from his marker before delivering a cross to the back post where Bernard fires the ball past Guaita on the first time volley.
Ayew and Richarlison are down after a clash of heads while challenging a Palace free-kick. Nothing to worry about, however, as both players are fine.
Off the post! Van Aanholt drills a low shot from a tight angle, it takes a deflection off Walcott and smacks the post, with Pickford beaten at his near post. A let off for Everton.
Beneteke moves into a wide position to pick the ball up and drives into the Everton penalty area, using his body well to force the corner from Keane.
Yellow card! McCarthy lunges in on Digne and goes into the book. It looked bad, but his feet were kept on the ground.
McCarthy, playing against his former club, plays a through ball to Zaha on the left, but can't get the better of Coleman, who comes away with possession.
And now Digne hurts himself after racing back to win the ball cleanly from Ayew, who was leading a Palace counter-attack. He'll be OK in a few minutes, looks like an impact blow.
Save! Digne wraps his foot around the free-kick, it's low and an awkward one for Guaita as the ball bounces in front of him but the Palace goalkeeper does well to push it wide.
A nervous moment in the Palace defence as Cahill, blinded by the sun, takes a heavy touch and is forced to foul Calvert-Lewin. Evertonh have a free-kick 25 yards out.
KICK-OFF! Palace get the game underway at Goodison Park.
Tyrick Mitchell, 20, is on the bench this afternoon for Palace awaiting his senior debut, but their starting XI today is the club's oldest ever in the top-flight...
Ancelotti: "The work I've done is to make the players comfortable when they play, to give them an idea and strong motivation. This is my job, honestly I am not able to change the character of the people. Of course to play in the Europa League could be a fantastic result for us for the next season but this is the target."
Only Liverpool have taken more points in the last 10 games than the Toffees.
Head-to-head: Everton are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W4 D6), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three.
Theo Walcott has more goals than Benteke this season, having netted a stoppage-time winner in Everton's 3-2 victory over Watford last time out. Under Ancelotti, the Toffees have suffered just one defeat in 10 and after dropping into the relegation zone two months ago, a win would move them a point off fifth place.
Palace have scored just 22 goals in 25 games this season, the lowest tally of any Premier League side. They have now failed to net a first half goal in 20 of their 25 games this season. Hodgson needs to find a way for Benteke, who is yet to score this season, to rediscover his talent - and soon.
Talking about surprises, Palace are unchanged from the side that lost 1-0 to Sheffield United. Roy Hodgson's side haven't won in six matches, and having made such a bright start to the campaign, they are now just six points above the relegation zone.
Carlo Ancelotti makes FOUR changes to the team which came from behind to beat Watford 3-2 last weekend. Michael Keane and Seamus Coleman are restored to defence, while Morgan Schneiderlin - remember him - replaces the suspended Fabian Delph and Bernard comes in for Alex Iwobi in midfield. Mason Holgate is on the bench, which is a surprise, along with Djibril Sidibe.
TEAM NEWS - Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Schneiderlin, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.. subs: Stekelenburg, Holgate, Baines, Sidibe, Davies, Iwobi, Kean. /// Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Ayew, McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, Benteke.. subs: Hennessey, Dann, Mitchell, Riedewald, Kouyate, Meyer, Townsend.
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Premier League clash between Everton and Crystal Palace. One of only two games being played in the English top-flight today, let's hope for goals, excitement and drama at Goodison Park, as the Toffees hope to jump into seventh with victory while The Eagles search for a first win since Boxing Day.