- 1st Half
- Salah25'
- CookSimpson19'
- Wilson9'
LIVE
Liverpool - Bournemouth
Premier League - 7 March 2020
Premier League – Follow the Football match between Liverpool and Bournemouth live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 7 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jürgen Klopp or Eddie Howe? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Liverpool and Bournemouth? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Liverpool vs Bournemouth. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
GOAL! Normal service resumed. Mane given the freedom of Anfield to run through on goal and he rarely misses one-on-one steering expertly past Ramsdale's left hand. The simplest of balls from Van Dijk between a gap of about 30 yar2s between the Cherries centre back and left back.
Ake denies Van Dijk a header at goal and TAA unusually takes an awful corner that goes straight out for a goal kick.
The diagonal ball to Alexander-Arnold has been so dangerous. This time Van Dijk with the pass and only a good interception from Simpson denied Mane a tap-in.
GOAL! Salah gets his 70th league goal in his 100th game for Liverpool. Awful defending from substitute Simpson. Tries to dribble past Mane and loses it, Mane's square ball is poor way behind Salah, but he adjusts, comes inside on his left foot and steers the ball inside the near post.
The Ox seems to be the only Liverpool midfielder who is on, another nice attempted ball for Alexander-Arnold but it is flicked behind for a corner.
As expected, Cook comes off and is replaced by Jack Simpson.
That's more like it, Firmino is played in down the inside right channel and fires a shot at Ramsdale who parries away. Steve Cook down and looks set to come off for Bournemouth.
Liverpool look all at sea. Wilson almost payed in Billings running through the middle. Amazing how confidence can change things.
Lovely header from Ake, climbing above Van Dijk to meet Fraser's corner, and Adrian has to tip over the bar.
Bournemouth win a corner. Fraser forcing Milner to concede it. Anfield like a morgue.
Wilson squared to Stanislas who set up Josh Fraser with a back heel and his ball across the six yard box was tapped home. Liverpool seem to have half-stopped defending expecting VAR to turn-around the decision. Milner's words not so important perhaps.
CONFIRMED GOAL! That is how it should be. If the referee didn't rule it a push right in front of him, why change it. Either way it's very soft from Gomez. Wilson tapped in from close range to complete the move.
GOAL! Bournemoith in front on the breakaway. VAR will check this now. They might give a foul for a push on Gomez from Callum Wilson.
Lovely ball from Oxlade-Chamberlain to Alexander-Arnold who clips a nice ball to the middle of the goal but Bournemouth cleared and, anyhow, Salah was offside.
Liverpool in control of possession and territory but no threat early on.
Milner laying down the standards pre-match. Nice words and all that, but no one paying attention really.
Bournemouth get us underway.
The players still lining up pre-match but no handshakes of course. Just walking past each other and smiling. Bit weird.
Klopp said Robertson "somewhere in between" rested and injured, said he is not a doubt for the second leg with Atletico on Wednesday.
Our old mate Opta Joe with a lovely omen for Cherries fans. Still, due a win and all that...
Salah plays his 100th Premier League game today. He has 69 goals and 27 assists in this time, a combined tally only bettered by Lionel Messi since the start of the 2017/18 campaign. He needs three to match Roger Hunt's record of 72 in his first hundred games, though the World Cup Winner's goals came in the old Second Division.
Although Liverpool will no longer be able to match Preston and Arsenal's 'invincible season' they will be able to set a record of 22 straight home wins if they get the three points today at Anfield - this run began with last season's 3-0 win over today's opponents.
Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, Stacey, S Cook, Ake, Smith, L Cook, Billing, Lerma, Fraser, Stanislas, C Wilson.
Stanislas comes in for the injured Joshua King in Eddie Howe's only change.
Liverpool team news: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Mane, Salah.
Six changes for the Reds. Robertson is out as a precaution with Milner filling in at left back.
Hello and welcome to Eurosport.com's coverage of Liverpool vs Bournemouth. Surely we see the Reds bounce back from the shock result of the season last Saturday when they lost 3-0 to Watford.