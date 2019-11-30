LIVE

Liverpool - Brighton & Hove Albion

Premier League - 30 November 2019

Premier League – Follow the Football match between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 30 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jürgen Klopp or Graham Potter? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

Tickets: Barclays Premier League official site