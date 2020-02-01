LIVE

Liverpool - Southampton

Premier League - 1 February 2020

Premier League – Follow the Football match between Liverpool and Southampton live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jürgen Klopp or Ralph Hasenhüttl? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Liverpool and Southampton? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Liverpool vs Southampton. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

Tickets: Barclays Premier League official site