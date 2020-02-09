LIVE

Manchester City - West Ham United

Premier League - 9 February 2020

Premier League – Follow the Football match between Manchester City and West Ham United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 9 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Josep Guardiola or David Moyes? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Manchester City and West Ham United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Manchester City vs West Ham United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

Tickets: Barclays Premier League official site