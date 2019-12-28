LIVE

Newcastle United - Everton

Premier League - 28 December 2019

Premier League – Follow the Football match between Newcastle United and Everton live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 28 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Steve Bruce or Carlo Ancelotti? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Newcastle United and Everton? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Newcastle United vs Everton. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

Tickets: Barclays Premier League official site