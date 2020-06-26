LIVE – Reaction to Liverpool’s Premier League title win with seven games to spare

We bring you all the reaction after Chelsea's victory over Manchester City confirmed Liverpool as the 2019-20 Premier League champions...

09:40 - The best of Klopp...

09:15 - Video: Liverpool fans celebrate

The celebrations went long into the night around Anfield...

09:03 - Steven Gerrard reacts...

08:55 – In numbers...

How many days since Liverpool last won the title? Well, now it’s one, but we’ve taken a look at some of the numbers being their title win.

Liverpool’s Premier League title win in numbers

08:47 - 'It's for you out there'

"My message is: it's for you out there ... I hope you feel it," Klopp told the fans on Liverpool's website.

"It's for so many people. Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness spoke to me ... they were very positive. That's nice but it's thanks to them because this club is built on what they did.

"It's built ... on (Bill) Shankly, (Bob) Paisley and (Joe) Fagan and all the others, but on these players... Steven Gerrard -- this club's built on, in the last 20 years, on Stevie's legs. He had to carry all the pressure. He did that exceptionally.

"The boys love being part of this club, they love being part of the story of this club and the history. It's so nice how we learned how to deal with the history, how we learned to use the history in the last two years."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on June 24, 2020 in Liverpool, England Image credit: Getty Images

08:38 - The Warm-Up

Relentless, brilliant, magnificent... and now champions

It was not how Liverpool wanted to win it - without even playing, with fans (supposedly) not allowed to celebrate in large groups, in the midst of a deadly pandemic - but it must still have been awfully satisfying. After an agonising wait, when at one stage it looked as though declaring the entire season null and void was a live possibility, Liverpool were on Thursday night named champions of England for the first time in 30 years and my god did they deserve it.

08:20 – About last night…

It’s the morning after the night before, and some in Merseyside are yet to get some sleep. A nod must go to Chelsea, who strengthened their top-four place with victory over Manchester City, but the night ultimately belonged to Liverpool as they ended their 30-year wait for the title.

Fans Celebrate Liverpool FC Winning The Premier League Title Image credit: Getty Images

