- 2nd Half
- McGoldrickJagielka89'
- Freeman85'
- McArthurWickham82'
- McCarthy74'
- Baldock73'
- TownsendMcCarthy70'
- MeyerSchlupp65'
- RobinsonMcBurnie56'
- Lundstram47'
- 1st Half
- FleckFreeman29'
- Lundstram8'
LIVE
Sheffield United - Crystal Palace
Premier League - 18 August 2019
Freeman is next man into the book for a lunge on Ward.
McBurnie again tries to divert the header towards goal, but that is always heading over.
Change for Palace, with Connor Wickham on for McArthur.
Absolutely.
McBurnie gets up highest to win the header from a corner, but heads over the top.
Palace fans are looking very disgruntled here as their team continue to look disinterested.
Hosts are quicker to everything here, Palace just are not in it.
Nasty challenge from Baldock on McCarthy earns the Blades defender a yellow card. McCarthy is cautioned for his reaction.
Still all Sheffield United. This must be very worrying for Hodgson.
Change for Palace with James McCarthy on for Townsend.
Norwood sprays a lovely looking ball out wide to Baldock, but it has just too much on it and the ball runs out of play.
The very ineffective Max Meyer is replaced by Jeff Schlupp for Palace.
Change of shirt for Townsend and he is fine to continue.
Break in play here as Andros Townsend is looked at for a knock to the head.
Another corner for Sheffield United, who are pressing for a second. Guaita does well to punch it clear.
McBurnie is already causing problems with his energy up there.
Another injury for Sheffield United, with Callum Robinson limping off, with record signing Oli McBurnie on in his place.
Townsend cuts onto his left foot, but his shot is half-blocked and Henderson gathers with ease.
Quite the achievement!
What can Palace do here? They have offered absolutely nothing since that early Benteke chance.
Egan goes through Zaha, who's been taken down by a couple of these challenges so far, and gets a talking to from David Coote. He's lucky not to get a yellow too.
The ball is nicely worked to Freeman, who cuts onto his left foot, drills one across goal, Guaita can only parry the ball out to Lundstram, who arrives to stroke the ball home.
GOOOOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!!! Sheffield United 1-0 Crystal Palace. 12 years on, we have another Premier League goal at Bramall Lane, John Lundstram the man with it.
KICK OFF! We are back up and running here. No changes for either side.
Landmark day.
HT: Sheffield United 0-0 Crystal Palace. Not much in the way of clear chances for either side other than McGoldrick's golden opportunity late in the half. Will he rue that miss?
Zaha twists and turns and is then fouled. Such a common sight, defenders taking the simple option to stop Zaha!
Three minutes of added time here at the end of the half.
Delay in play here for another injury. Zaha and Hodgson are having a discussion on the touchline too.
CHAAAAAANCE! Huge chance for David McGoldrick at the far post after being picked out by Lundstram, but he does not connect properly, the ball comes off his shin and Vicente Guaita can make what is still a fine save. Should never have been able to get close, though.
Ball is worked to Zaha on the edge of the box, but again he is crowded out.
Freeman unleashes a strike at goal after good work from Lundstram, but it is blocked.
Straight into the wall, which sums up Palace's attempts to attack this afternoon...
Egan goes right through the back of Benteke to give Palace the chance from the free-kick.
A proper stifling job...
Swift counter from the Blades, Freeman lofts the ball into Robinson, but the former Preston man can only blaze over.
We are still waiting for our first real opening in this. Palace still really struggling to muster anything in attack.
Fleck cannot continue and is replaced by summer arrival Luke Freeman.
Break in play now as Fleck gets some treatment for an injury.
O'Connell makes the dart to the near post, nudges the ball towards goal, but it is cleared.
NO PENALTY! Stevens unleashes a fierce volley towards goal, Joel Ward makes the block, loud appeals go up for handball, but nothing is given. VAR says no too!
Zaha gets his first run at the home rearguard, but Baldock is across to make the tackle.
Palace now seeing more of the ball, happy to play the ball around at the back to try settle into this game.
All Blades here at the moment. Palace really penned in their own half.
Nice football from the hosts works the ball to Lundstram, who has a go from distance, but that is always heading wide.
Beef.
Slow pace to the opening stages here, with Palace really struggling to find any fluency.
George Baldock cuts onto his left foot, whips a cross in, but James McArthur is there to clear.
Early booking here for John Lundstram for a strong challenge on Zaha.
SAVE! Christian Benteke does really well to outmuscle Jack O'Connell, gets the shot in from the angle, but Dean Henderson makes a solid block in the home goal.
Gareth Southgate is in attendance this afternoon - Sheffield being down the road from his Harrogate home - but who is he watching?
Palace with the early possession here in deafening noise.
KICK OFF! The atmosphere at Bramall Lane is electric as we get up and running in South Yorkshire.
Roy Hodgson explains his decision to bring Zaha back in: "He's trained well, he's got more training sessions behind him now since coming back from the African Cup of Nations so I'm hoping he'll be ready for today."
Chris Wilder explains his team selections this afternoon: "It was tough to leave out Billy Sharp. All three substitutions played a big part to get us back level (at Bournemouth), and it was a great story Billy scoring too. But all the team played well and deserve another chance to go again."
BLADES BEWARE! Only Manchester City (24) have scored more away Premier League goals in 2019 so far than Crystal Palace (20).
Zaha has scored six goals in his last seven away Premier League games. Indeed, of players to score more than five goals in the Premier League last season, Zaha scored the highest percentage of them away from home (90 per cent - 9/10).
Please stay, Wilf, please...
HEAD TO HEAD: Sheffield United and Crystal Palace haven't faced in the Premier League since the 1992-93 campaign - Palace won both matches without conceding a goal. In the top-flight. Sheffield United have lost five of their last six matches against Palace (W0 D1 L5), though all games were between 1990 and 1993.
The rumours persist...
ZAHA IN, NO PLACE FOR SHARP: Despite scoring a dramatic equaliser at Bournemouth last week, there is no place in the Sheffield United starting XI for Billy Sharp as Chris Wilder names an unchanged side. Big news for Palace is that Wilfried Zaha is back having missed last week's opener, and starts as the only change from the side who drew with Everton.
TEAM NEWS - SHEFFIELD UNITED: Henderson, Baldock, O’Connell, Basham, Egan, Stevens, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, McGoldrick, Robinson. Subs: Moore, Jagielka, Osborn, Besic, Freeman, McBurnie, Freeman. /// CRYSTAL PALACE: Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Dann, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Milijoevic, Meyer, Townsend, Benteke, Zaha. Subs: Hennessey, Cahill, Schlupp, McCarthy, Kouyate, Wickham, Ayew.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Sheffield United's first home match back in the Premier League. Crystal Palace will be the Blades' first top-flight opponent in 12 years, with Premier League audiences getting their first chance to see the tactically innovative Chris Wilder in action. I'm Pete Hall, and I will be bringing you the action, as it happens, live!