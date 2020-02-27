Liverpool announce £42m pre-tax profit for last season

The club, who also finished as Premier League runners-up, said turnover rose by £78m for the year ended May 31, 2019, and that it had invested a club record £223m in players.

Liverpool signed goalkeeper Alisson and midfielders Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri during the accounting period and offered new deals to 11 players, including Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Media, commercial and match revenue all increased as a result of the club winning their sixth European Cup in the same season that a new Champions League broadcasting deal commenced.

Media revenue rose by £41m to £261m, commercial revenue was up £34m to £188m and match revenue climbed £3.5m to £84m.

"What we're seeing is sustained growth across all areas of the club, which is aligned to the recent performance on the pitch," chief operating officer Andy Hughes said in a statement.

Liverpool invested £50m in a new training facility in Kirkby and signed nine new commercial partnerships during the period. They also plan to expand their stadium capacity by rebuilding the Anfield Road stand.

"The cost of football, however, does continue to rise in transfers and associated fees but what's critical for us is the consistency of our financial position, enabling us to live within our means and continue to run a sustainable football club," Hughes added.

" This sustained period of solid growth is testament to our ownership, Fenway Sport Group, who continue to support the club's ambitions and continue to reinvest revenues. "

Liverpool lead the Premier League table by 22 points and are 12 points away from winning their first English top-flight title in 30 years.

The Merseyside club are 38 points above fifth-placed Manchester United who reported on Tuesday a 19% fall in revenue and 31% fall in core earnings for the second quarter, due mainly to their absence from the Champions League.