'Wholly unacceptable' - Liverpool condemn fans over title celebrations during coronavirus pandemic

Liverpool have released a joint statement with Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council condemning fans for breaking Covid-19 gathering restrictions to celebrate their long-awaited title win.

Fans of the club amassed outside Anfield on Thursday to revel after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City confirmed that Jurgen Klopp's side were the champions of England after a 30-year wait. The celebrations also continued on Friday night in the city centre.

However, Merseyside remains one of the areas worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the club have urged their fans to celebrate in a safe way until movement restrictions are relaxed.

"Throughout the last week, Liverpool Football Club, Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council and Spirit of Shankly have worked together to consistently remind people that the region is still disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and ask people to celebrate LFC’s Premier League title win safely," read a statement on Liverpool's website.

"Several thousand people turned up at the Pier Head on Friday June 26 and some chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk public safety.

"Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behaviour is wholly unacceptable.

"The potential danger of a second peak of Covid-19 still exists and we need to work together to make sure we don’t undo everything that has been achieved as a region during lockdown.

"When it is safe to do so, we will all work together to arrange a victory parade when everyone can come together to celebrate. Until that time, the safety of our city and our people continues to be our number one priority."

