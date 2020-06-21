Liverpool edge closer to title despite Everton draw

Gylfi Sigurdsson battles for possession with Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Trent Alexander-Arnold looks on

Premier League, Goodison Park – Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool edged a point closer to claiming a first Premier League title despite being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at neighbours Everton.

The Reds had hoped to secure the first of two victories required to guarantee they will be crowned champions at an eerily fan-free Goodison Park, but struggled to break down a stubborn Blues rearguard.

Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip both wasted good openings in a sluggish first half, while the visitors upped the ante after the break without truly testing Jordan Pickford.

Everton rarely threatened until the final 10 minutes when Tom Davies saw a follow-up come back off the far post.

The results sees Liverpool move 23 points clear of Manchester City, who face Burnley on Monday night. The Reds will look to take another big step towards a first title in 30 years when they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Wednesday.

Everton edge up to 12th spot after stretching their winless league run to four matches, but will aim to pick up a much-needed victory when they travel to rock-bottom Norwich next.

TALKING POINT

The Goodison derby fails to deliver- again. After such a long wait and a big build up, this was a disappointing spectacle and an anti-climax for all involved overall. Liverpool nudge closer to that first title in 30 years, but may now have to wait a bit longer than the date circled on many a Kopites' calendar, versus Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Everton were second best for long spells in terms of possession, but will feel they should have snatched victory with some late chances. Seven of the last eight Goodison derbies have ended level and the Blues perhaps didn't ask enough questions over the 90 minutes. They are now 22 matches without a win versus Liverpool and Evertonians will be well aware that the bragging rights are firmly with the Reds again this year.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Seamus Coleman (Everton). Solid throughout as Everton's defence dealt with Liverpool's tricky attackers with aplomb.

PLAYER RATINGS

EVERTON: Pickford 7; Coleman 8, Keane 7, Holgate 8, Digne 7; Andre Gomes 7, Davies 7, Gordon 6, Iwobi 6; Calvert-Lewin 6, Richarlison 7. Subs: Sigurdsson 6, .Bernard n/a, Kean n/a.



LIVERPOOL: Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 7, Van Dijk 7, Milner 6, Keita 7, Fabinho 7, Henderson 7, Minamino 6, Firmino 6, Mane 6. Subs: Gomez 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Wijnaldum 6, Origi 6, Lovren n/a.



Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary

KEY MOMENTS

5' - EVERTON CHANCE! Richarlison sees a dangerous cross-shot from the left side of the area just evade Calvert-Lewin at the far post.

30' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! TAA whips a right-wing free kick into the middle for Matip, but the Reds defender can only guide a big opportunity wide.

34' - LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Henderson leads a Liverpool break with a surging run through the middle. The ball is worked to Firmino, who can only drag a good chance wide from 18 yards.

80' - EVERTON HIT THE POST! Tom Davies sees a follow-up hit the post after Alisson had palmed Calvert-Lewin's flick into his path. From the resulting corner, Calvert-Lewin nods wide on the stretch.

82' - EVERTON CHANCE! Everton are suddenly posing a lot of questions. Richarlison ghosts into space down the left, but can't beat Alisson from a tight angle.

KEY STATS

Seven of the last eight Premier League Merseyside derbies played at Goodison Park have ended level.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has managed more games against Everton in all competitions without defeat than versus any other opponent in his managerial career (P11 W7 D4).

Liverpool have failed to win two of their last three Premier League games (W1 D1 L1), as many as in their previous 38 (W36 D2).

