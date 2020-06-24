Liverpool edge closer to title with trouncing of Crystal Palace

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool Celebrates after putting liverpool ahead during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield

Premier League, Anfield - Liverpool 4 (Alexander-Arnold 23, Salah 44, Fabinho 55, Mane 69) Crystal Palace 0

Liverpool moved a step closer to their first league championship in thirty years with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The champions elect eviscerated the visitors with some stunning goals. Trent Alexander-Arnold set the tone with a stunning free kick after 23 minutes, and Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead with a smart finish just before half-time. Fabinho scored a stunning thirty yarder for Liverpool’s third, before the irrepressible Sadio Mane broke away to score the fourth after good work by Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Crystal Palace were hampered by losing Wilfried Zaha after just 15 minutes, but barely threatened for the whole match.

Liverpool now require just two points to secure the title. They can get those at Manchester City at the Etihad a week on Thursday - and will not need them at all if City fail to win at Chelsea tomorrow night.

TALKING POINT

Can Liverpool win the title at the Etihad? This time tomorrow evening Liverpool could be champions of England. If they’re not, they will have the opportunity to win it on the pitch when they travel to play Manchester City on 2 July. Liverpool won’t be able to celebrate the title in the company of their fans as they would like, but to win it at the home of the team they have been locked in rivalry with for the last few years would still be a memorable way to finish their incredible season.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

It’s not just the league title that the players in red can get their hands on. The PFA and FWA Player of the Year awards are still up for grabs too, and Mane has put together an impressive case this season. He was superb again tonight, crowning his performance with a classy finish to score Liverpool’s fourth.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7, Gomez 6, van Dijk 6, Robertson 7; Fabinho 7, Henderson 6, Wijnaldum 6; Mane 8, Salah 7, Firmino 6

SUBS: Keita 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Minamino 6, Elliott 6, Williams 6

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Hennessey 6; Ward 6, Sakho 5, Cahill 6, Van Aanholt 6; Kouyate 6, McCarthy 5, McArthur 5; Townsend 6, Ayew 6, Zaha 6

SUBS: Riedewald 6, Milivojevic 7, Meyer 7, Pierrick 6

KEY MOMENTS

16’ GOOD SAVE! Gomez finds Mane just outside the Palace area with a raking long ball. Mane chests it and releases Firmino with a lovely back heel. Firmino opens up and aims at the bottom right corner, but Hennessey gets across well to hold the shot.

23’ GOAL! Liverpool 1 (Alexander-Arnold 23) Crystal Palace 0 It surely is Alexander-Arnold! This is a stunning free kick, whipped up and over the wall quickly and into the right side of the net past the flailing dive of Hennessey. What a talent this young man is.

28’ OFF THE POST! Kouyate brings down Wijnaldum right on the corner of the Palace area on the left, free kick to Liverpool. Robertson whips it in, Hennessey punches clear, and Henderson thumps it from 15 yards onto the post and out. Palace then scramble the ball clear for a corner.

44’ GOAL! Liverpool 2 (Salah 44) Crystal Palace 0 Simplicity is beauty. Fabinho floats a lovely ball in behind Aanholt on the right of the Palace area. Salah races in behind, chests it down and tucks his finish past the helpless Hennessey. A lovely goal from the home side.

55’ GOAL! Liverpool 3 (Fabinho 55) Crystal Palace 0 What a strike from Fabinho! Robertson lays the ball across to him, which referee Martin Atkinson lets run through his legs. Fabinho, from a central position and 30 yards out, absolutely bullets a shot into the right hand corner. Hennessey dived for it, but was comprehensively beaten. That's a stunning goal.

69’ GOAL! Liverpool 4 (Mane 69) Crystal Palace 0 It's another beauty for Liverpool. Firminho finds Salah in the centre circle, who hits a beautiful first time pass in behind Ward for Mane. It's perfect, and Mane runs clear into the area and slots it past Hennessey. Brilliant from Liverpool's front three, and Mane's deserved that.

90+1’ CHANCE! Salah gets in on the right and shoots across Hennessey, who palms it away and Palace clear.

KEY STATS

Mohamed Salah’s goal just before half-time was Liverpool’s 100th in all competitions this season.

Crystal Palace became the first Premier League team to fail to get a touch in the opposition penalty area since Opta started measuring this in the 2008.

