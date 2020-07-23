Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League title wildly outside Anfield

Afternoon Session, Day 3
Sir Chris Hoy & Joanna Rowsell
Qualifiers, Day 3
Liverpool fans celebrate their club's Premier League title wildly outside Anfield with many not respecting social distancing.
Frank Lampard bemoans Chelsea's 'individual and collective errors' in their Premier League clash against Liverpool.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reflects on a 'very special night' for the club after they ended their Premier League-winning season with victory over Chelsea.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is furious with his side's Premier League defeat to Aston Villa and says it's simply not good enough for the club.
Pep Guardiola says he must figure out what went so wrong for Manchester City in not winning the Premier League title by a long way this season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not in the mood to talk about David De Gea as the Manchester United goalkeeper's latest calamitous display dominated conversation.
A spate of errors from David de Gea means he is now "rubbish", according to Manchester United expert Daniel Harris.
Manchester City have won their first big battle in the courts. But how are they going to fix things on the pitch?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his Manchester United side 'learned a hard lesson' with their draw against Southampton at Old Trafford.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his eyes set on a surprise signing to complete his Manchester United midfield, according to reports in France.
In today's Euro Papers, Spanish media are reporting that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is holding out for Barcelona to bid for him. But Arsenal are confident...
Barcelona have had a tough couple of weeks but might be in for a welcome boost: Sevilla star Diego Carlos looks set to join the club.