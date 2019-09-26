The European champions sought the controversial move to stamp down on counterfeit merchandising.

However, the Intellectual Property Office rejected their application, despite the club stating their attempts to trademark the city’s name were only “in the context of football products and services”.

Chelsea and Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs to have successfully trademarked their name.

A LFC spokesperson said, per the Independent: “We will continue to aggressively pursue those large-scale operations which seek to illegally exploit our intellectual property.”

Liverpool AnfieldEurosport

Peter Moore, Liverpool’s chief executive officer, added: “It should be stressed that our application was put forward in good faith and with the sole aim of protecting and furthering the best interests of the club and its supporters.

“Nevertheless, we accept the decision and the spirit in which it has been made. I would also like to take the opportunity to reiterate our thanks to all those who engaged with us throughout this process, most notably independent traders and local football clubs.”

Liverpool’s supporters group Spirit of Shankly said it was a “victory for common sense”.

Their statement read: “SOS were clear at the outset that the word ‘Liverpool’ is not for [Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool’s owners] or anybody else to own – it belongs to the city of Liverpool and its people.

“We should all be allowed to use it freely, however we see fit, without fear of legal letters dropping through our doors. LFC have enough legal remedies from their current trademarks to address any issues they may have. Any more is unnecessary.”